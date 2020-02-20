Police had to resort to force when a man parked in his car at Smugglers’ Notch Resort refused to get out of his car, despite multiple demands from the officer.
According to a Vermont State Police affidavit, trooper Adam Marchand responded after resort security called police to say that a drunk man had backed into a guardrail and was just sitting there behind the wheel, around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.
The man, Piotr Marek, 33, of West Springfield, Mass., told Marchand that he had not been drinking, although Marchand wrote that Marek was “either slurring his speech and/or it is the way he speaks English.”
Marchand asked Marek to get out of the car numerous times, and Marek said no, and instead made a couple of phone calls, despite Marchand’s requests that he hang up the phone and get out of the car. Eventually, Marchand asked Marek if he wanted “to do this the easy way or the hard way,” and Marek just laughed.
Marchand told Marek he was under arrest for driving under the influence, and tried to pull Marek out the car, with only partial success, due to Marek resisting. Eventually Marek “at least partly complied” and ended up outside the car on his feet. Marchand then tripped Marek and pushed him to the ground, slapping him in the back at one point, before handcuffing him and sticking him in the back of the police cruiser.
Marchand searched Marek’s pockets and found a large wad of cash, which he put back in Marek’s pocket. Marek later claimed $100 was missing, but Marchand said another trooper had found the missing bill and put it back in Marek’s car.
Marek pleaded not guilty last week to DUI No. 1 and resisting arrest.