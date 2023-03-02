A three-time convicted sex offender now living in Alburgh has pleaded innocent in federal court in Burlington on Friday to possession of child pornography charges filed last fall, court records show.
Kenneth C. Bishop, 38, formerly of Jeffersonville, was ordered jailed until at least a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The government filed a motion to detain Bishop pending trial because he is considered a danger to the community. He also has violated pre-trial release conditions multiple times in the past, the prosecution maintains.
Federal magistrate judge Kevin Doyle was told that a cellphone seized from Bishop in September included 32 pornographic still images and multiple video files of girls under the age of 13.
Bishop’s cellphone was confiscated Sept. 29, 2022, after he violated the conditions of a state furlough from prison, court records show. South Burlington Police said they were investigating a report of him engaging in lewd behavior at a spa on Williston Road.
The Vermont Probation and Parole Office in Franklin County, which has been supervising Bishop was contacted by police and ordered him jailed, records show.
A search of that cellphone subsequently revealed Bishop had saved child sexual abuse materials — videos and images — in an encrypted vault application on the cellphone, officials said.
Defense lawyer Jordana Levine asked for 90 days to investigate the case and file pre-trial motions.
Bishop has two felony convictions of lewd and lascivious conduct and one for performing a prohibited act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers.
A state prosecutor allowed Bishop to receive a five-year deferred sentence and he subsequently violated his probation terms, resulting in a revocation 2014, records show.
Both girls were in the doll aisle at each store when Bishop approached them, records show. The Williston case was reported a day after by the girl’s father, but local police used store video to put out a public alert seeking tips. Tips from the public led to the identity of the man, who had numerous tattoos on his arms and legs, police said.
Those two felony cases resulted in a sentence of 21 months to five years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Bishop faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, if convicted on the child pornography charge.
The new pornography case was investigated by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office’s Criminal Division, agents of Homeland Security Investigations and members of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
