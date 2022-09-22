Michael Chadwick, 61, of Brownington, pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon in Lamoille District Court in Hyde Park in the shooting death of another man in Belvidere.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington ruled the death of Mark P. Benjamin, 42, a homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck.
Chadwick was charged with second-degree murder and jailed without bail.
Benjamin was shot while at a seasonal camp on Bog Road Wednesday afternoon, according to Vermont State Police.
Police say Benjamin and his husband went to the camp, which is owned by Benjamin’s mother, and encountered Chadwick at the camp. During that encounter, police say, Chadwick fired a handgun at Benjamin.
Benjamin was able to get into the vehicle and his husband drove away, calling 911. They stopped the vehicle at a home near the intersection of Bog Road and Route 109, where EMS crews pronounced Benjamin dead at 2:40 p.m.
As state troopers responded to the scene, Chadwick retreated into the camp and refused to surrender. After two hours of negotiating, members of the state police Crisis Negotiation Unit persuaded Chadwick to give himself up.
According to police, Chadwick had previously been in a long-term relationship with Benjamin’s mother, and that relationship recently ended.
The matter is still under investigation, police say.
----
Updated Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 to reflect cause and manner of death, and Chadwick's arraignment.
