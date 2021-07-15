A Wolcott man pleaded guilty last week to trespassing after admitting he walked into a woman’s home in the middle of the night and tried to kiss her.
According to court documents, Zachary W. Thompson, 31, entered the bedroom of a 68-year-old woman March 20, and woke her up to ask her if she wanted to smoke marijuana. The woman told police he then tried to kiss her, but she deflected him and coaxed him out of her house.
Police say Thompson admitted to them in an April 4 interview he had entered her home and was “very apologetic, embarrassed and stated he wanted to apologize” for the encounter. Police suggested he not contact the woman.
Thompson was arrested May 12.
According to Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove, Thompson pleaded guilty to a charge of felony unlawful trespass at his June 23 arraignment and was sentenced last week to 12-24 months, all suspended, with “a litany of probation conditions,” including staying away from the person, attending substance abuse and mental health counseling, and obeying a curfew.
