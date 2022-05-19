Anthony Ryan, 31, who police say is homeless, was cited with multiple criminal charges after he allegedly stole a car April 11 from a man on Route 108 in Cambridge who offered to help him with a broken-down vehicle, according to police.
Instead, police said Ryan jumped into the Good Samaritan’s car and sped away.
A Franklin County sheriff pursued the stolen vehicle, but Ryan eluded them before troopers found the stolen 2020 Subaru Outback abandoned at a home in Underhill, where police said Ryan stole another car, a 2011 Toyota Scion.
The Williston Police Department later located that vehicle near the Joann’s Fabric parking lot and took Ryan into custody.
Ryan has been accused of three counts of operating a vehicle without the owners’ consent, eluding police, possession of stolen property and driving with a criminally suspended license.
He was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.
