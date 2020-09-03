One man sustained life-threatening injuries and another has been accused of driving under the influence after an ATV crash in Eden Mills Sunday, Aug. 30.
According to Vermont State Police, the ATV passenger, 25-year-old Lucas Gleason, of Eden, was severely injured in the crash.
Police accused the driver, 26-year-old James Abare Jr., of Johnson, with driving under the influence, second offense, and gross negligent operation. He’s due in court Nov. 4.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. on Route 100 in Eden, near the intersection with North Road. The 2019 Polaris RZR was totaled, according to police, who said speed and alcohol both appear to be factors in the crash.
Abare, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Copley Hospital, treated and released, police said.
Police don’t know if Gleason was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Media relations staff at UVM Medical Center would not provide a patient condition for Gleason or confirm if he was at the hospital or if he had ever been taken there, saying they had no information regarding a patient with that name.
But Adam Silverman, public information officer for Vermont State Police, confirmed Gleason was transported to UVM Medical Center after the accident.
A gofundme.com launched Tuesday to support Gleason and his close family and friends said he’d suffered severe injuries and was in critical condition. As of press time, the fundraiser had raised $8,825 of its $2,000 goal. The fundraiser is available at bit.ly/2DiVx9i.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.