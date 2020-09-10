The man who was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Eden on Sunday, Aug. 30, has died.
Lucas Gleason, 25, of Eden, died Monday, Sept. 7, due to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to Vermont State Police.
The accident occurred on Route 100 in Eden Mills, near the intersection with North Road, at approximately 5:48 p.m. After the crash, the man police say was driving the 2019 Polaris RZR, James Abare Jr., 26, of Johnson, was accused by police of driving under the influence, second offense, and gross negligent operation.
Police do not know if Gleason was wearing a seatbelt; he was immediately flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries. UVM Medical Center media relations staff would not release any information about Gleason after he arrived at hospital.
Abare, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Copley Hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
The ATV was totaled and police said both speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash. Abare was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.