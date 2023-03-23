A Philadelphia man who fatally shot a Lamoille County man over the theft of heroin three years ago has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 12½ years in federal prison.

Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 31, received 110 months for causing the manslaughter death of Michael P. Haines in Jeffersonville in March 2020 while involved in drug trafficking.

