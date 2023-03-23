A Philadelphia man who fatally shot a Lamoille County man over the theft of heroin three years ago has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 12½ years in federal prison.
Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 31, received 110 months for causing the manslaughter death of Michael P. Haines in Jeffersonville in March 2020 while involved in drug trafficking.
Herrington received a 40-month consecutive sentence for conspiracy to distribute both heroin and crack cocaine as early as 2018 in Chittenden County and up to the day of the fatal shooting.
Judge Christina Reiss told Herrington, also known as “Tee,” he would be on federal supervised release for three years once he is out of prison. Herrington will get credit for his three years in pre-trial detention.
Reiss also ordered him to pay $1,842 in restitution and court costs.
A co-defendant, Samantha L. Simms, 35, formerly of South Burlington, was scheduled for sentencing later this month, but it has been bumped until May 9. The U.S. Probation Office is short-handed and is backed up on preparing pre-sentence reports.
Simms, who was Herrington’s driver and a witness to the shooting, pleaded guilty in November to being an accessory after the fatal shooting at a duplex on Hillside Drive in Jeffersonville about 3 a.m. March 3, 2020.
The charge maintains Simms knowingly assisted Herrington “in order to hinder and prevent (his) apprehension, trial and punishment” on drug and gun charges. Simms is being detained pending sentencing.
Herrington told the court he never intended to kill or hurt anybody, but just wanted to scare Haines so he would give back the heroin he stole.
Simms reported Herrington warned her he was going to fire some shots so she would not get scared, his lawyer, Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels said in court papers.
Desautels said Herrington shot low into the house from about 35-feet away.
“I’d like to apologize for everything. I didn’t mean to hurt nobody,” Herrington said. “I should not have discharged the firearm. I’ve done a lot of changing in prison.”
Herrington said he hopes to start a college fund to help Haines’ children.
Desautels said Herrington from the start was not asking for a way to get out of the criminal case. He wanted to take responsibility for the death.
That was not enough for the victim’s father, Robert Godette of Rutland.
“I don’t accept your apology,” Godette said as he stood in front of Reiss and looked back at Herrington.
Reiss said she had sympathy for the other victim, Amy Pudvah, who witnessed the shooting and ran upstairs to protect her two children. She was trying to shield her children while she could hear her boyfriend dying on the kitchen floor and it took 45 minutes for the Vermont State Police to arrive.
Reiss called Pudvah one of the “most innocent victims. … You did nothing to bring it on.”
Reiss noted that while Herrington was not pointing a gun and robbing people, he was preying on addicts. She noted that he was fortunate that one addict overdosed on heroin that Haines had stolen from him but survived after being taken to the hospital.
Court papers identified him as Matthew Gillespie of Waterville.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller, who at one point said the death penalty was being considered by the Department of Justice in Washington, asked for a 15-year prison sentence. She maintained Herrington showed complete indifference for those inside the home.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, suggested a penalty somewhere between 14 years and 17½ years as appropriate.
Beginning in the summer of 2018 and until his arrest in March 2020, Herrington would bring drugs to Vermont and use various local addicts, including Haines, to sell his products, his plea agreement said.
Herrington fired six shots into the Jeffersonville residence. One bullet pierced the front of the home, ricocheted and struck Haines in the abdomen while he was on the phone with Vermont State Police.
Four of the shots entered under a front window and went into the baseboard hot water unit, low on the interior floor. It is unknown where the sixth bullet landed.
Desautels said Herrington, whose parents both died when he under the age of 10 from health issues, scored high on the entrance exam for the Philadelphia Police Department, but in the final stages of the hiring process acknowledged he had sold drugs as a youth. He had explained Herrington’s background, the financial struggles of the family and the presence of drugs in the community as a youth.
The fatal shooting followed the reported theft of about 70 bundles of heroin by Haines from Herrington, who had been visiting for about a day, police said.
Vermont State Police said they did seize a Ziplock bag with 62 bundles of heroin inside a recliner in Haines’ living room after the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.