A Barre man, arrested in Johnson on Friday, Dec. 27, was held for lack of $100,000 bail, accused of several crimes.

Devron Anderson, 32, was taken into custody after a routine traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson, near Nadeau’s gravel pit, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anderson was a passenger in the vehicle, and police found that a warrant for his arrest had been issued on a felony charge of conspiracy to sell, deliver or manufacture regulated drugs, aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and buying, receiving, selling or possessing stolen property.

Anderson was held at the Northeast State Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury and was arraigned Monday in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30.

