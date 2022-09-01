A Florida man was arrested in Hardwick last week for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after an FBI raid on the home where he was staying.
Brian Preller, 32, is accused of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
Preller had his initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Rutland Aug. 24.
The Rutland Herald first reported the arrest took place that morning, when SWAT teams from the FBI and Vermont State Police, along with local police, conducted a raid at a home on West Hill Road in Hardwick.
VTDigger reported Preller told U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford “a number of firearms” had been seized in the arrest.
Preller was not required to enter a plea, and he was released on conditions, which include not being allowed to have firearms or a passport.
According to a 41-page FBI affidavit, Preller was part of a group that identified itself as B Squad and identified as a “three percenter,” which the affidavit said is a phrase coined from “the myth that only three percent of American colonists took up arms against the British during the American Revolution.”
The affidavit states Preller allegedly participated in at least one attempt by rioters to force their way into the Capitol through the line of police officers trying to prevent it. At one point, in an area known as The Tunnel under the Lower West Terrace, Preller and others were using a “heave-ho” tactic to move the police, and Preller was the closest member of B Squad to the police, “essentially the person behind the person who was directly against police officers,” the affidavit states.
“The rioters penetrated deeper into The Tunnel, the police line was pushed further back, and the rioters came closer to breaching that entry into the Capitol than at any other point on January 6, 2021,” the affidavit reads.
Photos of a man identified as Preller show what he was wearing and carrying that day, as detailed in the FBI narrative, including: a blue shirt with the words “Waterboarding Instructor,” large goggles and a green helmet with the word “monster” on it, a tactical vest with chemical irritant spay attached to the front and a B Squad patch on the back, and a long black walking stick.
The FBI said Preller was identified by a person who has known Preller for more than a decade. That person also recognized Preller’s cellphone number, which investigators say was used to rent a minivan in Leesburg, Fla.
Investigators also included numerous text messages allegedly sent by Preller, including one to an acquaintance that said he was working at a gun shop and “continuing to build my 3% army so I can overthrow the federal government.”
