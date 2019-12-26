A Morristown man faces several charges after an altercation at his home on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Police arrested Dakota Stancliff, 30, on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony unlawful mischief and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot out the window of a van leaving his home Thursday evening.
According to Morristown police, Stancliff, who had been drinking, confronted Steven Clement at Stancliff’s home on Stancliffe Road in Morristown at about 8:30 p.m.
According to police, Stancliff was carrying a shotgun when the altercation began; the two men got into a fistfight, trading blows before Clement disarmed Stancliff.
Clement tried to leave, and as he was pulling away Stancliff allegedly shot out the van’s back window with the shotgun.
Clement reported the altercation at the Morristown Police Department. Stancliff told police the gun went off accidentally. Stancliff was taken into custody and transported to the station in Morristown. Police measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.137 percent. Under court order, Stancliff was not to be released until completely sober, so he was taken to the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to detox.