A man who had been arrested by police for retail theft four times in a month was arrested a fifth time after he allegedly tried to rob the Community National Bank in Morristown.
According to an affidavit by Morristown Police Department Det. Chris Tetreault, Steven James Royce, 34, of Stowe, walked into the bank on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30, and handed a teller a note stating, “I have a gun put all the money in the bag.” The teller said the man, later identified as Royce, was wearing a bandanna over his face and carrying a backpack.
The teller told police that she didn’t believe Royce had a gun and told him she was not able to give him any money, whereupon she said Royce “looked at her in disbelief, mumbled something, grabbed his bag and left.” She said she was shocked and angry, and this was her third experience with a bank robbery.
Police responded and saw Royce walking behind the nearby Country Home Center toward Center Road and took off running when police called out to him. He surrendered soon after.
According to the affidavit, Morristown Police had cited Royce six times for retail theft in recent weeks, all the incidents occurring during business hours:
• July 31, he allegedly stole a welder from Napa Auto Parts.
• Aug. 17: two bottles of liquor from Morrisville Beverage.
• Aug. 19: a large can of beer from Riverbend Market.
• Aug. 23: $156 worth of merchandise from CVS pharmacy.
• Also on Aug. 23: $240 worth of merchandise from Aubuchon Hardware.
• Aug. 29: a box of wine from Kinney Drugs.
Royce pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted assault and robbery and was ordered held without bail.
