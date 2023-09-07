Steven James Royce

A man who had been arrested by police for retail theft four times in a month was arrested a fifth time after he allegedly tried to rob the Community National Bank in Morristown.

According to an affidavit by Morristown Police Department Det. Chris Tetreault, Steven James Royce, 34, of Stowe, walked into the bank on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30, and handed a teller a note stating, “I have a gun put all the money in the bag.” The teller said the man, later identified as Royce, was wearing a bandanna over his face and carrying a backpack.

