The sudden death of a longtime employee at Smugglers’ Notch Resort after a fatal car crash this month has the community of skiers, snowboarders and fellow workers reeling.
At about 8:13 p.m. on Feb. 9, Mark “Arch” Archambault, 66, was headed away from the resort toward Jeffersonville, where he lived, when he veered off the road and smashed head on into a tree stump.
Archambault’s 2008 Toyota RAV sustained significant damage and he was not wearing a seat belt, according to Vermont State Police. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
An employee at the resort for over 40 years, Archambault touched the lives of visitors and workers alike during his tenure. He was known for his dry wit and his closeness with those he worked with on the ski patrol and elsewhere at the resort.
The state police were assisted by the Cambridge Fire Department and the crash is still under investigation.
“The Smuggs family is mourning the loss of a beloved member,” Stephanie Gorin, the resort’s communications director, said in a statement. “Arch joined Smuggs more than 40 years ago. His calm and kind demeanor made him a pro at helping those in need on the mountains. With his bright smile and dedication to the resort, Arch was an icon at Smuggs. He is, and will continue to be, deeply missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.