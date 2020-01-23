Hardwick police filed several charges against a man after investigating a domestic assault last week.
David Ring, 65, listed as living in both Hardwick and Morristown, is accused of domestic assault, unlawful restraint, interfering with access to emergency services and attempting to elude police.
Hardwick officers were called to a domestic dispute Sunday, Jan. 12, at 8:59 a.m. Upon arriving, police were told Ring had left the area with the assault victim, against the victim’s will. Police said they soon found and tried to stop Ring, who then fled in his vehicle. Officers followed Ring until he stopped on Pumpkin Lane, where he was taken into custody, then taken to Copley Hospital.
Ring will face the charges in County Caledonia Superior Court.