The Lamoille Union campus was closed Tuesday after school administration and the school resource officer became aware of “credible threats” made against the Lamoille Union High school on Instagram Monday evening, according to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
After an investigation, the department arrested Omarion Travis, 18, of Stannard, at his home Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct by electronic device, false public alarms and criminal threatening.
Travis was not a student at any of the campus schools, including Green Mountain Tech Center, according to the department.
“I am grateful beyond words for the relationships we have with our community partners, families and staff and am so proud of our students for coming forward. They showed leadership and courage and I cannot thank them enough,” Catherine Gallagher, Lamoille North Supervisory Union superintendent, said.
Elementary schools within the Lamoille Union district were unaffected, and the Lamoille Union campus reopened Wednesday.
Travis will be arraigned on March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.