Arraignments, week of Nov. 11
Tyler C. Herd, 26, transient, pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of credit card fraud, two counts of unlawful mischief and petit larceny (see related article on Page 20).
Juan Vasquez, 19, of Bronx, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Eric M. Champagne, 27, of Barre pleaded not guilty to assault and robbery, resisting arrest, simple assault and unlawful mischief.
Nicholaus Ezra Bartlett, 40, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to forgery.
Jordan Lehouillier, 21, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful mischief and one count of unlawful trespass.
Jeremy Becker, 42, of Middletown, Conn., pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs, first offense.
Holly Fields, 21, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Shannon Comtess, 35, Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Louis R. Marsh, 46, of Greensboro Bend pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor heroin possession, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.
Shaun M. Littlefield, 31, of Burlington denied violating probation.
Paul C. Foss, 44, of Trumansburg, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Jess A. Fitzgerald, 55, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Jacob W. Sullivan, 29, of Morristown pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
William M. Anderson, 22, of Waitsfield pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Shyanne Poleio, 28, of Hardwick pleaded not guilty of fourth-degree arson, a misdemeanor.