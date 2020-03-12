Cases decided, week of Feb. 24
Bradley Wells, 47, of Johnson pleaded guilty to false pretenses or tokens and driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to serve 1-3 months on probation and fined $300.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Anna Houle, 42, of Jeffersonville was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Christopher Lesperance, 23, of Alburgh was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of retail theft against Ashley A. Stoudt, 32, of Johnson was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Arraignments, week of March 2
Christopher Cochran, 40, of Johnson denied violating probation.
Anna Berger, 40, of Sheffield pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest.
Samuel Whitney, 27, of Waterbury Center pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Robert Frisch, 29, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Allyson Michaels, 30, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Allen Robarge, 24, of Hardwick pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Brittany Thompson, 28, of Hamden, Maine, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of March 2
Aaron Preston, 30, of Johnson pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to serve 1-3 months on probation.
Allie Duda, 32, of Morrisville pleaded no contest to false pretenses or tokens and resisting arrest and was ordered to serve 14-15 days.
Alan Marrier, 57, of Jeffersonville pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to serve 2-3 days, pre-approved furlough.
Melissa Whitfield, 37, of Johnson pleaded no contest to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
Shania Luce, 22, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300. Additional charges of simple assault were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Cole Pearson, 45, of Elmore pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
Kyle Downs, 32, of Craftsbury Common pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.