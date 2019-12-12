Arraignments, week of Dec. 2
Robert Germaine, 51, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to three counts of possessing child pornography (see related article, p.15).
Walter E. Duprey, 41, of St. Johnsbury denied violating probation.
Diane Molleur, 33, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense.
MacDonald Miller, 41, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Deborah Bollinger-Elkhoury, 56, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Devin M. Ashley, 23, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Daniel Maynard, 55, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to driving with excessive speed.
Sierra Alonso-Gonyo, 19, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Patryk Boivin, 18, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Steven Buchanan, 35, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 2
Anthony D. Gillespie, 29, of Wolcott pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and careless or negligent driving and was ordered to serve 6-18 months, pre-approved furlough, and was fined $300.
Warren Gill III, 36, of East Montpelier pleaded no contest to domestic assault and was ordered to serve 13-14 days. Two counts of unlawful mischief and a count of violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Gerald Davignon, 26, of Hardwick pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 5-6 months, with credit allowed by law.
Adam Gagner, 38, of Eden pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 1-3 months on probation and was fined $300.
Christopher McArdle, 49, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to reckless or gross negligent driving and was fined $500.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Edwin Durfer, 54, of Milton, Mass., was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Angela Limoges, 34, of Hyde Park was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.