Arraignments, week of Dec. 16
Dakota Stancliff, 30, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and felony unlawful mischief.
Timothy F. Chandler, 47, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of violating an abuse prevention order.
Gordon Eldred, 75, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
Corey Cochran, 43, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful trespass and denied violating probation.
Shaun M. Littlefield, 31, of Burlington denied violating probation.
Mitchell Coulter, 46, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to three counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Luis Albert Martinez, 41, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to eluding police and driving after criminal license suspension.
Matthew Judkins, 24, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2, eluding police and driving after criminal license suspension.
Dustin Burke, 27, of Richmond pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2 and refusing a sobriety test.
David Olcott, 58, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Marsha Larow, 51, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Lauren McNamara, 28, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Edwin Sepulveda, 34, of Brooklyn pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Siemen Smidt, 23, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alexandra Ottas, 26, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Moriah Serradimigni, 45, of Waterville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kyle Downs, 32, of Craftsbury Common pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jennifer Beebe, 49, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Richard Spitzer, 25, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Amy Joyal, 42, of Elmore pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor drug possession.
Jonathan Bolio, 23, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 16
Scott M. Favreau, 37, of Stowe pleaded guilty to aiding in the commission of a burglary and was ordered to serve 1-3 years.
Justin C. Brock, 40, of Waterbury pleaded guilty to simple assault and was ordered to serve 3-12 months on probation.
Pamela Locke, 53, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 3-6 months on probation and was fined $700.