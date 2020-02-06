Arraignments, week of Jan. 27
Gary Daniel Bertrand, 76, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
Mariah Spaulding, 25, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor heroin possession and violating conditions of release.
Victoria J. Sherman, 28, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and violating an abuse prevention order.
Andrew Philip, 33, of Morrisville denied violating probation.
Wendy Sue Wescott, 51, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Charissa Hilgenberg, 25, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Ryan Gallagher, 24, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Seibeon Domasin, 25, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Katherine Fortier, 37, of Belgrade, Maine, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jerry Haskins, 43, of Waterbury Center pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael Heath, 22, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kim Loeffler, 47, of Essex Junction pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael Maetke, 31, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Zeke D. Royer, 22, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Timothy Fay Thompson, 31, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.
Tamika Thompson, 25, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Lindsey Cochran, 31, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Michael S. Sylvester, 31, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Frank Wild, 41, of North Troy pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Joseph Chmielewski, 39, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to refusing to submit to a roadside sobriety test.
Jesse J. Roy, 38, of St. Albans pleaded not guilty to taking deer out of season and taking game by illegal methods.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 27
Shawn Miller, 23, of Eden pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services and was ordered to serve 261 days to five years on probation.
Kenneth Stoudt, 40, address unknown, admitted violating probation and was ordered to serve 1-3 years on probation, with credit for 150 days served. Two additional counts of probation violation were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Gregory J. Martin, 50, of Fairfax pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 3-12 months on probation and fined $300.
Jordan M. Phelps, 30, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to simple assault and was ordered to serve 3-12 months on probation.
Rebecca Slen, 34, of Stowe pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and driving after criminal license suspension and was fined $600.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Nicholaus E. Bartlett, 40, of Johnson was dismissed by the court.
A charge of theft of service against Brandon Emmons, 25, of Hyde Park was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.