Arraignments, week of Feb. 10
Timothy Crews, 59, of Burlington pleaded not guilty to three counts of aiding in the commission of a burglary and three counts of driving after criminal license suspension (see related).
Matthew Piangerelli, 43, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to felony charges of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
Jordan Lehouillier, 21, of Johnson denied violating probation and pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating conditions of release.
Dakota Daigle-Arnold, 22, of Eden pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release.
Jerry J. Denis, 37, no address listed, denied violating probation.
Jesse Stancliff, 28, of Morrisville denied violating probation.
Piotr Marek, 33, of West Springfield, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and resisting arrest (see related).
Grady M. Stoddard, 32, of Belvidere pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Tyler Cochran, 28, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to three counts of false pretenses or tokens.
Amanda Mason, 30, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to three counts of false pretenses or tokens.
Charlotte Hill, 56, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Larry Bohannon, 52, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Katie Oram, 25, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Anna Berger, 39, of Sheffield pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Nichole Weeks, 23, of Websterville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Wakeevin Williams, 41, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Janessa Vendette, 31, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Timothy Lyons, 26, of Hardwick pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Feb. 10
Daniel Greenwood, 44, of Swanton pleaded guilty to burglary and petit larceny and was ordered to serve 3-8 years. Greenwood was also ordered to pay $4,750 in restitution, at the rate of $20 a month (see related).
Casey Cushing, 33, of Milton pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and eluding police and was ordered to serve 6-12 months on probation.
Chad Fay, 41, of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to simple assault and violating conditions of release and was ordered to serve 3-12 months on probation, with 9-10 days pre-approved furlough.
Michael Audette, 37, of Bellows Falls pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and was fined $500. Audette was also ordered to pay $2,261.29 in restitution, at the rate of $50 a month. A charge of violating an abuse prevention order was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Thomas A. Boulanger, 51, of Johnson pleaded guilty to grossly negligent driving and was fined $300. A charge of DUI No. 1 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.