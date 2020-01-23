Arraignments, week of Dec. 16
Dakota Stancliff, 30, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and felony unlawful mischief.
Timothy F. Chandler, 47, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of violating an abuse prevention order.
Gordon Eldred, 75, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
Corey Cochran, 43, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful trespass and denied violating probation.
Shaun M. Littlefield, 31, of Burlington denied violating probation.
Mitchell Coulter, 46, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to three counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Luis Albert Martinez, 41, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to eluding police and driving after criminal license suspension.
Matthew Judkins, 24, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2, eluding police and driving after criminal license suspension.
Dustin Burke, 27, of Richmond pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2 and refusing a sobriety test.
David Olcott, 58, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Marsha Larow, 51, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Lauren McNamara, 28, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Edwin Sepulveda, 34, of Brooklyn pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Siemen Smidt, 23, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alexandra Ottas, 26, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Moriah Serradimigni, 45, of Waterville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kyle Downs, 32, of Craftsbury Common pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jennifer Beebe, 49, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Amy Joyal, 42, of Elmore pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor drug possession.
Jonathan Bolio, 23, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 16
Scott M. Favreau, 37, of Stowe pleaded guilty to aiding in the commission of a burglary and was ordered to serve 1-3 years.
Justin C. Brock, 40, of Waterbury pleaded guilty to simple assault and was ordered to serve 3-12 months on probation.
Pamela Locke, 53, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 3-6 months on probation and was fined $700.
Arraignments, week of Jan. 6
John Shambo, 56, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft.
Ryan A. Laflin, 33, of Eden pleaded not guilty to five counts of burglary.
Sonya L. Wood, 29, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to five counts of burglary.
Luther Ray Featherstone, 68, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a weapon.
Christopher Thomas Lyon, 41, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension and denied three charges of violation probation.
David S. Lewis, 43, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Elias Henke, 19, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Connor Hughes, 22, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Paige Ibey, 27, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 6
Henry Trehub, 31, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 3-12 months on probation, with a $500 fine. A charge of careless or negligent driving was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Russell D. Boyden, 35, of Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension and was fined $750. A third such charge was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Claire Stout, 23, of Springfield pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Katie Oram, 25, of Morrisville was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Jacob Lascano, 24, of Richmond Hill, N.Y. was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Arraignments, week of Jan. 13
Mark Couture, 57, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4 or subsequent and driving after criminal license suspension.
Trevor R. Adams, 34, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4 or subsequent and driving after criminal license suspension.
Melvin D. Booth, 32, of Brownington denied two charges of violating probation.
Ryan R. Robarge, 24, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and reckless or grossly negligent driving.
Jordan Earle, 19, of Newport pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment.
Edward Cinque, 23, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Jordan R. Bourgeois, 33, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Brian Libby, 37, of Burlington pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Desiree Dawn Simpson, 36, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jordy Beddie, 33, of Barre pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Andrew James Wimble, 34, of Waitsfield pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Matthew J. Gillespie, 28, of Waterville pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Tyler C. Herd, 26, of Winooski pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor credit card fraud.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 13
Anthony Phelps, 47, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by phone and was ordered to serve 4-5 days pre-approved furlough.
Steven M. Shea, 67, of Waitsfield pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to violating an abuse prevention order. Sentencing was deferred for one year.
Crystal G. Porter, 39, of Cambridge pleaded no contest to simple assault. Sentencing was deferred for 60 days.
Charges of domestic assault and arson against Joshua Boomhower, 30, of Morrisville were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of violating an abuse prevention order against Levi Newcombe, Sr., 31, of Hardwick was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Fred A. Hill, Jr., 76, of Hinesburg was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.