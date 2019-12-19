Arraignments, week of Dec. 9
Amanda Mason, 30, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
Tyler Cochran, 28, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to burglary.
Robert Juzek, 44, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence No. 1.
Brian K. Labarron, 51, of Lowell pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, while refusing a sobriety test and driving after criminal license suspension. Labarron also denied violating probation.
Sonya N. Orcutt, 29, of South Burlington pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Jesse J. Roy, 38, of St. Albans pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Damien Halsted, 42, of Cambridge pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Zachary Siegrist, 33, no address given, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Anna C. Houle, 42, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Dustin M. Moore, 29, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to careless or negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
Levi Beaudry, 27, of Milton pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs, first offense.
Harley James Muldoon, 27, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Levi Brooks, 22, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alex Kenyhercz, 33, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alan Marrier, 57, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael L. Smith, 38, of Burlington pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Christopher Lee Courchaine, 59, of Wolcott pleaded not guilty to driving with excessive speed.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 9
Tripper Pesce, 47, listed as transient, pleaded guilty to three counts of false pretenses or tokens and was ordered to serve consecutive 3-to-12-month sentences.
Jonathan W. Langmaid, 41, of South Wheelock pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to serve 23-24 months on probation with a $600 fine.
Philip T. O’Neil-St. Pierre, 29, of Stowe pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash and was fined $300. A charge of careless or negligent driving was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Thomas Barr, 40, of Stowe pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was fined $300.
Anthony Nichols, 30, of Hardwick pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
Michael Walker, 56, of Knoxville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.