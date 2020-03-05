Arraignments, week of Feb. 24
Jeremy Barbour, 39, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense, misdemeanor cocaine possession and two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Sean Meunier, 38, of Huntington pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release.
Lynna V. Turner, 34, of Winooski pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Ian Mason, 28, of Waterbury denied violating probation.
Dwight Lipsey, 32, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Jeffrey Allyn French, 56, of Newport Center pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Brock Adams, 40, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Anthony Winans, 43, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Reynaldo Palomino, 28, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Laura L’Heureux, 34, of Chicopee, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Bruce Nolen, 55, of Dover, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Edward H. Grimes, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Caroline Veinot, 23, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
David Lathe, 23, of Eden pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of distributing indecent material to a minor.