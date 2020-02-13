Arraignments, week of Feb. 3
David R. Burnell, 35, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
Amanda Brunelle, 36, of Huntington pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Easton Ross Baker, 22, of Jericho pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Riley Gascoyne, 22, of Stowe pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Keith McKenna, 24, of Underhill pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Daniel Weber, 45, of Waterbury Center pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Richard P. Rayta, 36, of Essex Junction pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor credit card fraud.
Katelyn M. Button, 30, of Westfield pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Feb. 3
Tripper Pesce, 48, listed as transient, was ordered to pay $13,324.31 in restitution to Union Bank, in installments of $30 a month. Pesce pleaded guilty to three counts of false pretenses or tokens in December.
Garry T. Loomis, 63, of Cambridge admitted violating probation and was discharged from probation for unsatisfactory completion.
Jeffrey Atherton, 43, of Westford pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 1-3 months on probation and fined $300. A charge of DUI No. 2 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Nathan Delcastillo, 31, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 1-3 months on probation.
Joshua R. McLean, 30, of Johnson pleaded guilty by waiver to driving with excessive speed and was fined $300. A charge of careless or negligent driving was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Ronald J. Hemingway, Jr., 55, of Montpelier pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was fined $300.
A charge of unlawful mischief against Shannon Crepeau, 24, of Waterville was dismissed at the prosecution’s request. Crepeau was ordered to pay $2,230.69 in restitution to an individual victim, in installments of $20 a month.
Charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and criminal threatening against Joseph Poleio, 49, of Morrisville were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against John Olivieri, 50, of Lakeville, Mass., was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.