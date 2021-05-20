Total reported incidents: 17
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 0
May 7 at 1:43 a.m., police responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Route 15, but found the area secure.
May 7 at 8:29 a.m., Community Bank on Lower Main Street found a driver’s license in its ATM vestibule and police left it on the dash of the car at the owner’s residence.
May 7 at 12:31 p.m., a concerned cousin called in a welfare check on Mill Street. A neighbor advised she had never seen signs of abuse, but had advised the subject to calm down on occasion.
May 7 at 2:52 p.m., a verbal altercation over a felled tree and property lines on Jones Lane mostly resolved itself without further escalation.
May 8 at 3:52 p.m., police supervised a woman’s forced removal of her property from a residence on Mill Street.
May 8 at 4:44 p.m., a neighbor has been consistently chiding a young driver of a black Chevrolet Cruise on Wilson Road for erratic driving, even after the young man screamed at her and threatened to bring his father into the situation.
May 8 at 5:37 p.m., a vehicle caught fire on Route 15 near Quarry Road in Wolcott after a rear differential locked up; Wolcott Fire put the fire out.
May 9 at 6:34 a.m., a couple of trucks were reported to have been parking and damaging cornfields on Battle Row Road. When confronted, the drivers hurled expletives at the owner. Police searched for but could not locate the vehicles.
May 10 at 11:34 a.m., someone reported being nearly hit head-on by a gray Saturn on Heath Road in Johnson; police were unable to locate the vehicle.
May 10 at 4:53 p.m., An alarm sounded at the Johnson Town Highway building on Railroad Street.
May 10 at 7:10 p.m., a young woman was upset her parents took her phone away.
May 10 at 9:12 p.m., Todd Farand, 34, of Johnson was arrested for driving under the influence and negligent operation after being involved in a head-on collision with another car.
May 11 at 9:46 p.m., someone lost the keys to their Subaru between School and Pearl streets in Johnson.
May 12 at 5:25 p.m., police checked a vehicle identification number for a Hyde Park resident on Center Road.
May 12 at 11:05 a.m., a Hyde Park resident requested a written statement after going to the sheriff’s department to report that his banking information had been compromised, even after he took necessary actions to protect his assets.
May 13 at 3:03 p.m., a caller wants more patrols on McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park after seeing a blue Ford Mustang consistently traveling faster than it should.
May 13 at 4:56 p.m., a driver called in a damaged vehicle for insurance purposes after swerving to avoid a deer and ending up in a ditch on Elmore Pond Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
