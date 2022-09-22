Total reported incidents: 173
Arrests: 10
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 20
Fingerprints: 53
Special overtime: 7
Justin Albert Martin, 34, of Morrisville, was arrested for violating conditions of release, following investigation of an Aug. 14 incident in Hyde Park village.
Mesa M. Auperlee, 37, no address given, was arrested for burglary and unlawful trespass, after deputies investigated Sept. 6 and 7 break-ins on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Edwin Lloyd Farnham, 36, of Hyde Park, and Christopher R. Kilburn, 39, of Eden, were both arrested for simple assault, following a Sept. 6 incident in Johnson.
Sept. 9 at 5:30 a.m., while patrolling North Wolcott Road, a deputy spotted and smothered a small unattended campfire that had reignited itself sometime overnight, and then told the homeowner about it.
Sept. 9 at 10:59 a.m., deputies mediated an argument about items taken from someone’s pants pockets, on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
Sept. 9 at 6:58 p.m., a hawk flew smack into someone’s truck in Hyde Park and was killed.
Sept. 9 at 7:08 p.m., a deputy assisted a person whose car broke down in Wolcott while the driver was checking out Vermont’s scenic views.
Sept. 10 at 1:09 a.m., a Northern Vermont University student had consumed too much alcohol, so police assisted at the college.
Sept. 10 at 9:02 p.m., a deputy gave a person walking along Route 15 a courtesy ride to Morrisville.
Sept. 11 at 7:42 a.m., Vermont State Police asked for help with a suspected burglary in Cambridge.
Sept. 11 at 6:50 p.m., police helped a man whose vehicle got a flat tire on Route 15 get a ride home to Stowe.
Sept. 12 at 11 a.m., Griffin Meyers, 18, of Morrisville, was arrested on an active warrant in Hyde Park village.
Sept. 12 at 12:03 p.m., a deputy responded to a juvenile issue at Lamoille Union High School.
Sept. 12 at 3:53 p.m., deputies are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Johnson.
Sept. 12 at 9:04 p.m., deputies broke up a fight at a campsite in Zack Woods in Hyde Park and determined the victim hadn’t suffered any serious injuries.
Sept. 13 at 7:50 a.m., a home in Hyde Park was burglarized, with several items stolen. Police are investigating.
Sept. 13 at 12:16 p.m., a roadside mower on Route 15 in Hyde Park kicked up some debris that hit a passing vehicle.
Sept. 13 at 12:58 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute on Cooper Hill Road in Hyde Park.
Sept. 13 at 5:52 p.m., heavy rains forced a vehicle off the road on the Willow Crossing portion of Route 15 in Johnson, and deputies helped at the scene.
Sept. 13 at 7:52 p.m., deputies helped remove a tree that fell on Jones Road in Hyde Park.
Sept. 14 at 12:05 a.m., a car broke down on Battle Row Road, and a deputy lent a helping hand.
Sept. 14 at 1:53 p.m., a person who received a ticket in New York asked for help in resolving it.
Sept. 14 at 2:21 p.m., a Hyde Park resident suspected fraud involving her DirecTV account.
Sept. 14 at 4:47 p.m., police mediated a family dispute in Hyde Park.
Sept. 14 at 9:29 p.m., after stopping a car for swerving all over Route 100, and following an investigation at the scene, deputies arrested Ellen Fradette, 34, of Walden, for cocaine possession. Police say Keven Fradette, 30, of Walden, fled the scene on foot and was subsequently arrested on two active warrants and for impeding police.
Sept. 14 at 10:29 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly blowing doughnuts in Johnson’s Old Mill Park.
Sept. 14 at 11:14 p.m., after responding to reports of shots fired on Lendway Lane in Johnson, deputies arrested Russel Boyden, 38, of Johnson, for a noise-in-the-nighttime violation and for driving after criminal license suspension.
Sept. 15 at 3:28 a.m., someone tried to break into a building on the NVU campus four times before 911 was called.
Sept. 15 at 12:23 p.m., also on campus, two vehicles were broken into and vandalized.
Sept. 15 at 3:47 p.m., someone dumped trash on Brooks Road in Hyde Park.
Sept. 15 at 5:40 p.m., following a traffic stop in Hyde Park village, Wendy Sue Wescott, 54, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving after driving under the influence of drugs, refusing to submit to a sobriety test, driving after criminal license suspension, possession of cocaine and violating conditions of release
Sept. 15 at 5:46 p.m., a Wolcott resident said someone fired a paintball round at his Flat Iron Road home.
Sept. 15 at 6:43 p.m., deputies spent the evening with a boosted presence at NVU, after the recent events.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.