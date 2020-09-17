Total reported incidents: 115
Arrests: 4
Civil tickets, 6; traffic tickets, 10; warnings, 27
Sept. 4 at 6:24 a.m., the North Hyde Park post office door was ajar.
Sept. 4 at 7:55 a.m., eight cars were parked on the side of Centerville, their occupants likely perusing a garage sale, and their cars weren’t a hazard, police said.
Sept. 4 at 9:47 a.m., police spoke with Wolcott residents of their civil issues with the neighbors.
Sept. 4 at 10:56 a.m., a Johnson landlord and tenant argued over a power generator.
Sept. 4 at 2:10 p.m., a silver car was seen passing cars heading west along Route 15 in Johnson, near Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Sept. 4 at 5:21 p.m., extra patrols were assigned to keep an eye on speedsters driving on Elmore Pond Road.
Sept. 4 at 8:14 p.m., a Johnson resident just outside of the village thought loud music was coming from Laraway School, but it was actually from down the road — Moog’s Joint was hosting a live band, Dogs in a Pile, outside.
Sept. 5 at 11:04 a.m., in Johnson village, police recovered a sign they say was stolen by a pair of unidentified college students, who were not cited for a crime.
Sept. 5 at 4:49 p.m., police spoke with a Johnson resident about troublesome Facebook posts.
Sept. 5 at 8:47 p.m., a cavalcade of gunshots, mortars, fireworks and ATVS were reported up near Lake Wapanacki in Wolcott, but the racket ceased by the 10 p.m. noise ordinance cutoff.
Sept. 6 at 7:16 a.m., after giving chase along Route 15, police arrested the driver, William T. Cole, 33, of Johnson, citing Cole for careless and negligent driving, excessive speed and attempting to elude police.
Sept. 7 at 12:01 a.m., police picked up a drunken man walking along Route 15 in Johnson, near Nadeau’s gravel pit. He told police he was attempting to get away from his girlfriend before things got physical. Police gave a him a ride to a Stowe inn, where he rented a room.
Sept. 7 at 10:03 a.m., a Johnson woman called police to say her boyfriend had bitten her earlier in the day, but police say she was uncooperative with them upon further inquiry.
Sept. 7 at 4:11 p.m., someone reported seeing a woman stumbling on Sterling View Road, talking to herself.
Sept. 7 at 6:43 p.m., staff at Teen Challenge in Johnson asked police to remove a threatening man from the premises. The man agreed to leave.
Sept. 7 at 7:07 p.m., following a traffic stop on Lower Main Street in Johnson, police arrested Bo-Daniel Damico, 45, of St. Johnsbury, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Sept. 8 at 7:58 a.m., deputies patrolled Lamoille Union High School for the first back-to-school traffic in half a year.
Sept. 8 at 9:29 a.m., a Johnson resident complained to police that their grandkids wouldn’t go to school.
Sept. 8 at 3:20 p.m., a different Johnson resident complained about cat poop on her futon.
Sept. 8 at 9:14 p.m., police served a Wolcott resident a subpoena.
Sept. 9 at 7:50 a.m., someone complained about construction work in Hyde Park village.
Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m., a delivery truck snagged a telephone line, pulling down part of the pole.
Sept. 9 at 5:53 p.m., a Johnson resident complained an unwanted guest showed up, seemingly under the influence, yelling and swearing at cars as they went by.
Sept. 9 at 10:32 p.m., in Hyde Park, a mother found her missing child before police had to start searching.
Sept. 10 at 3:59 a.m., a car left on the side of Trombley Hill Road in Hyde Park was towed. It was extremely foggy outside and the car was a looming safety hazard.
Sept. 10 at 3:17 p.m., police served a subpoena to a Johnson resident.
Sept. 10 at 4:39 p.m., in Johnson, an ex-wife was allegedly not abiding by a visitation order.
Sept. 10 at 7:13 p.m., police didn’t see the person who owned a loud vehicle in Sterling View Park, but when he was pulled over some time later, he was warned that it was too loud.
Sept. 10 at 9:25 p.m., a Mountain View Park resident in Johnson called to report an unwanted visitor. Police arrived and escorted Sean Meunier, 38, of Huntington, from the property, and cited him into court for violating conditions of release.
Sept. 10 at 11:40 p.m., a fight broke out among several Northern Vermont University students on the Johnson campus. Police responded and determined no criminal charges would be pursued.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.