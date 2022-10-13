Total reported incidents: 131
Arrests: 8
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 19
Agency assists: 8
Directed patrols: 9
Fingerprints: 25
Special overtime: 9
Shaune Miller, 43, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, following an investigation into an Aug. 16 traffic stop on Black Farm Road in Hyde Park.
Dylan R. Lamare, 18, of Morristown, was arrested for domestic assault, following an investigation into an incident in Hyde Park.
Violet Walbridge, 38, of Hardwick, was arrested for negligent operation and eluding police, following an Sept. 19 incident in the Cadys Falls area of Morristown.
Mesa Aupperlee, 37, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful trespass, disorderly conduct and violating an abuse prevention order, following an investigation into a Sept. 25 incident in Johnson.
Sept. 30 at 6:38 a.m., a driver hit a deer on Hogback Road in Johnson.
Sept. 30 at 2:04 p.m., a Johnson resident reported someone fraudulently opened a Verizon account under their name.
Oct. 1 at 12:02 a.m., a deputy assisted Morristown police with a drunk driving stop on the bypass.
Oct. 1 at 9:35 a.m., no one was reported injured, but police say walkers and drivers were not getting along on Elmore Pond Road.
Oct. 1 at 2:42 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Johnson, and the vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene.
Oct. 1 at 4:38 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with an altercation at the Morrisville VFW.
Oct. 1 at 9:19 p.m., Brandon Billado, 27, of Eden, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension.
Oct. 1 at 10:23 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Railroad Street in Johnson, and a deputy spoke with the owner about the free-ranging pooch.
Oct. 1 at 10:30 p.m., a deputy walked the beat on the Northern Vermont University campus.
Oct. 2 at 6:25 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police with a Sunday morning drunk driving stop involving a mother with her small child.
Oct. 2 at 4:21 p.m., a Hyde Park resident asked for stepped up patrols in the village.
Oct. 2 at 6:03 p.m., a pile of burning trash was extinguished on Railroad Street after police responded to the fire.
Oct. 2 at 6:32 p.m., police found an all-terrain vehicle in the type of terrain it wasn’t made for: the Lamoille River in Johnson.
Oct. 3 at 8:23 a.m., police helped get a car parked on Cricket Hill in Hyde Park out of the way.
Oct. 3 at 11:35 a.m., a male wearing a ski mask was sighted at Johnson’s Sterling Market.
Oct. 4 at 6:27 a.m., James Mahoney, 53, of Johnson, was arrested for excessive speeding, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Cambridge.
Oct. 4 at 10:39 a.m., deputies helped locate a juvenile in Hyde Park who had refused to go back to school.
Oct. 4 at 3:15 p.m., police notified a person about a family member who had died.
Oct. 4 at 8:51 p.m., a vehicle managed to elude police after speeding away on School Street in Johnson.
Oct. 4 at 8:59 p.m., Morristown police helped with a civil dispute on Silver Ridge Road.
Oct. 5 at 12:38 p.m., a Johnson resident reported someone left a trailer in their Rocky Road property.
Oct. 5 at 1:05 p.m., deputies responded to a landlord-tenant dispute in Wolcott.
Oct. 5 at 2:04 p.m., Russell S. Luce III, 52, of Hardwick, was arrested on an active warrant in Hyde Park village.
Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m., another vehicle on Rocky Road, this time a bus, was reported parked where it wasn’t supposed to be.
Oct. 5 at 9:47 p.m., a person in Johnson was issued a no trespass order in the Katy Win mobile home park.
Oct. 5 at 11:26 p.m., an out-of-state resident said a Hyde Park resident was stalking her family and posting their personal information online.
Oct. 6 at 12:19 a.m., Logan Chapin, 18, of Eden, was arrested for excessive speed after allegedly going 96 mph along Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Oct. 6 at 1:08 a.m., a deputy helped a person who got locked of his car in Johnson village.
Oct. 6 at 2:49 p.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in Wolcott.
Oct. 6 at 3:49 p.m., after responding to a report of a suspicious person in Johnson’s Mountain View mobile home park, deputies looked under a trailer for the person, but found no one.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
