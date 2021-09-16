Total reported incidents: 146
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 11 (1 ticket; 4 warnings)
Fingerprint services: 40
Special overtime duty: 18
Earlier arrest: Aug. 18, police arrested Milton Graves, 25, of Morrisville, for disseminating indecent materials to minors.
Sept. 3 at 11:59 a.m., deputies mediated an ongoing neighbor issue in the Centerville area of Hyde Park.
Sept. 3 at 4:02 p.m., squad cars patrolled Elmore Pond and Town Hill roads in Wolcott but didn’t have to pull over any speeders.
Sept. 3 at 9:02 p.m., police checked on a Johnson resident who hadn’t been home the last couple of times a concerned party stopped by. All was well with the person.
Sept. 3 at 9:45 p.m., a noise complaint was fielded at Moog’s, but none of the music reported was playing when police checked out the Johnson joint.
Sept. 3 at 11:57 p.m., police told a Hyde Parker who asked them to remove some unwanted people from her land it would be best to have the land marked as posted with the town clerk.
Sept. 4 at 10:20 a.m., a man allegedly stole three packs of cigarettes from the Dollar General in Johnson.
Sept. 4 at 11:58 p.m., deputies arrested Elijah Morrow, 24, of Johnson, on an outstanding arrest warrant and jailed Morrow for the night.
Sept. 5 at 12:19 p.m., in Johnson, a family argument calmed down when deputies arrived and one of them gave the other a ride to their home.
Sept. 5 at 2:58 p.m., no one was injured when a van swerved off the side of Route 15 in Johnson in order to avoid a collision with a car in front of it. The van ended up in a ditch and damaged a speed limit sign.
Sept. 5 at 4:38 p.m., deputies tried to contact the owner of a jet ski that had been dumped in Zack Woods in Hyde Park.
Sept. 6 at 7:45 a.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley said a car had been parked out front since 4:30 a.m. The owner said the battery had died, so a customer gave him a jump start.
Sept. 6 at 8:48 a.m., a Hyde Park resident wanted assistance in keeping bear hunters and dogs off his property.
Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m., deputies refereed a property line dispute in Johnson.
Sept. 6 at 3:59 p.m., deputies again patrolled Elmore Pond and Town Hill roads in Wolcott, where traffic was light and no one was caught speeding.
Sept. 6 at 4:45 p.m., a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was seen pulling onto Route 100C in Johnson, a state highway where such machines are prohibited.
Sept. 7 at 7:29 a.m., a deputy performed traffic control for Hyde Park Elementary School.
Sept. 7 at 10:10 a.m., a dispute in the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson ended when one of the people left for the day.
Sept. 7 at 2:49 p.m., deputies checked on a Johnson resident at the behest of a concerned party, and all was fine.
Sept. 7 at 5:31 p.m., someone reported a motorcyclist was riding up and down McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park, popping wheelies and not wearing a helmet.
Sept. 7 at 6:50 p.m., police responded to a home in Johnson where there were reported to be several intoxicated males, taking one of them to Copley Hospital for evaluation.
Sept. 8 at 7:30 a.m., a deputy ran blue lights again as buses and parents dropped kids off at Hyde Park Elementary.
Sept. 8 at 8:08 a.m., a Wolcott resident concerned that someone was using their land inappropriately for logging was advised to talk with the person and figure out an arrangement.
Sept. 8 at 11:24 a.m., police gave a man a courtesy ride home after he retrieved his belongings from the sheriff’s department.
Sept. 8 at 2:36 p.m., a driver said a black Nissan with Connecticut plates passed them in an unsafe manner on Route 15 in Johnson.
Sept. 8 at 2:56 p.m., an Elmore Pond Road resident called to report constant speeding past their home, something deputies hadn’t witnessed in two previous patrols.
Sept. 8 at 7:22 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone wrote a threat in lipstick on their window.
Sept. 9 at 5:35 p.m., the McKinstry Hill wheelie-popping biker was at it again.
Sept. 9 at 6:34 p.m., at the request of staff at Johnson’s Sterling Market, police asked a person out front asking for money to move along.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
