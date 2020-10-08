Total reported incidents: 141
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 7; warnings, 17
Sept. 25 at 1:54 a.m., gunshots reportedly rang out on Simmons Road, but had ceased when police patrolled, listening.
Sept. 25 at 3:34 a.m., deputies were called to assist Morristown police with a domestic dispute, but the parties had separated before deputies arrived.
Sept. 25 at 7:18 a.m., a man driving on Route 100C in Johnson said a delivery truck clipped his truck, taking off one of his mirrors. The man said later the delivery truck owner agreed to pay for damages.
Sept. 25 at 10:11 a.m., a syringe was found on Ten Bends Road in Hyde Park, along with some vandalism of property.
Sept. 25 at 11:12 a.m., a man told police someone was opening his mail before he could.
Sept. 25 at 1:52 p.m., a customer at the ReSOURCE store in Hyde Park was said to be acting belligerent, refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave the store.
Sept. 25 at 5:17 p.m., a Wolcott man said someone was trying to steal political signs from his Morey Hill property.
Sept. 25 at 6:19 p.m., someone appeared to have drilled a hole into the bottom of a fuel tank at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, causing kerosene to leak onto the ground.
Sept. 25 at 9:26 p.m., police arrested Jacob W. Sullivan, 30, of Johnson, after responding to a report of threats made on Railroad Street in Johnson, and determining Sullivan had violated an abuse prevention order.
Sept. 26 at 7:34 a.m., a bushy-bearded fellow frequently seen walking around Johnson with his head down was seen checking car door handles.
Sept. 26 at 12:40 p.m., a Johnson woman said she could see through her camera system a particular unwelcome man walking too close to her apartment.
Sept. 26 at 1:58 p.m., a man driving an ATV through a Johnson trailer park also had a helmetless child passenger, a witness said.
Sept. 26 at 5:27 p.m., a 17-year-old in Johnson was bit by a dog.
Sept. 28 at 8:53 a.m., a 72-year-old man fell and hit his head while taking photos near Quarry Road in Wolcott.
Sept. 28 at 1:50 p.m., a trailer abandoned on the curvy part of Route 15 near the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson was removed by state highway crews.
Sept. 28 at 3:33 p.m., someone was messing with a window in the old Buck’s Furniture building in Wolcott. The caller ventured to guess it was probably some kids.
Sept. 28 at 4:43 p.m., a trio of kids — estimated to be around ages 6, 11 and 15 — keep riding their bikes down the middle of Route 100C, according to a neighbor.
Sept. 28 at 6:20 p.m., a man in a wheelchair tried to go up an embankment on St. John’s Street in Johnson and flipped his chair, hitting his head on the pavement.
Sept. 29 at 7:05 a.m., a driver took a corner on Gould Hill in Wolcott too fast and went off the road. No one was hurt and the vehicle has minor damage.
Sept. 29 at 7:27 a.m., a man was suspected of snorting drugs in the bathroom of the Johnson Maplefields.
Sept. 29 at 2:34 p.m., a car drove off the side of North Wolcott Road into the Wild Branch River. No one was injured, but multiple crews responded to get the car out of the shallow waterway.
Sept. 30 at 7:54 a.m., a woman asked police to check on her friend, who had been having an issue with an ex-boyfriend and who wasn’t answering the phone.
Sept. 30 at 8:19 a.m., a woman told police her roommate had kicked her out of her Johnson apartment, put all her stuff outside and was currently in the apartment with another woman.
Sept. 30 at 9:46 a.m., police arrested Brandon Emmons, 25, of Hyde Park on a federal warrant out of Burlington.
Sept. 30 at 2:54 p.m., the woman who spied the unwelcome person outside her Johnson apartment thinks the person damaged her car. Photos showed a dented hood that was unable to completely close.
Sept. 30 at 5:48 p.m., a Johnson resident said a 16-year-old girl was harassing her teenage daughter by driving by their River Road home on a four-wheeler, flipping her off.
Oct. 1 at 9:41 a.m., a Johnson man said someone had stolen two Amazon packages, worth $77.36, from his village mailbox.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
