Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 12
Warnings: 7
Sept. 22 at 4:37 p.m., police cited Eric M. Champagne, 29, of Barre, for petit larceny after he allegedly stole something from a car at the Johnson Jolley.
Sept. 24 at 7:36 a.m., a deputy offered blue lights for kids crossing College Hill Road to Johnson Elementary School.
Sept. 24 at 12:23 p.m., deputies responded twice in one afternoon to reports of a man who had been drunkenly yelling at people on Johnson’s village green and, although he seemed fine when confronted, deputies asked him to stop bothering people.
Sept. 24 at 2 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose at the Johnson laundromat, but the person in question was responsive when they arrived.
Sept. 24 at 2:17 p.m., deputies cited Joshua Limlaw, 32, of Johnson, into court for driving after license suspension after pulling him over on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Sept. 24 at 3:47 p.m., also in Johnson, deputies cited Kevin Perry, 55, of Hyde Park, for DLS and violating conditions of release, following a traffic stop on Route 100C.
Sept. 24 at 6:21 p.m., a fight was reported at the Johnson laundromat, but the participants had left before police arrived.
Sept. 24 at 7:13 p.m., a 14-year-old in Wolcott was bitten by a neighbor’s dog while he was taking out the trash. The town animal control officer took the dog and placed it in the kennels until further review.
Sept. 25 at 8:44 a.m., a deputy stopped a driver going 84 in a 50-mph stretch of North Hyde Park Road and cited the driver, Tyler Machia, 29, of Hyde Park, for excessive speed.
Sept. 25 at 11:56 a.m., a Johnson resident reported that a vehicle she loaned was stolen, but later called back to say the vehicle had been located.
Sept. 25 at 12:37 p.m., a bicyclist reported losing a red bag off her bike somewhere between the Cleveland Corners area of Hyde Park and the library in the village.
Sept. 25 at 2:39 p.m., someone called to anonymously report a break-in at a home on Route 100C in Johnson. Deputies checked it out and found contractors painting and doing work at the home in question.
Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., a Johnson resident said a car hit her dog on Route 15 and didn’t stop, but did lose its license plate, information police used to call the driver, who provided contact information to the dog’s owner. Deputies report the dog should be OK.
Sept. 26 at 2:40 p.m., a 17-year-old driver was stopped doing 82 in a 50 along Route 12 in Elmore. Criminal charges are pending, police say.
Sept. 27 at 9:38 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone had damaged his vehicle recently in Hyde Park or Johnson but hadn’t ‘fessed up.
Sept. 27 at 1:55 p.m., a Johnson resident asked police for help getting back $40 for housework done that didn’t seem worth the money. The deputy said that’s not a police matter.
Sept. 27 at 2:36 p.m., a deputy patrolled Route 12 in Elmore and popped three drivers for speeding.
Sept. 27 at 8:27 p.m., a car was pulled over on Gould Hill Road in Johnson for failing to properly signal and the driver, Aaron Lambert, 43, of Johnson, was cited for driving after license suspension.
Sept. 28 at 6:42 a.m., horses seen running up Route 100 were later found in a field, their owner trying to gather them up.
Sept. 28 at 3:44 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said something, or someone, destroyed her goat fence.
Sept. 29 at 7:32 a.m., deputies checked on a car that had been parked on Cricket Hill Road for a few hours with people sleeping inside. They said they were homeless and were asked to move along.
Sept. 29 at 6:49 p.m., police pulled over a car swerving in the roadway through Hyde Park and the driver said they were lost and trying to find their way to Stowe.
Sept. 29 at 11:37 p.m., a Johnson village resident reported hearing activity outside their home but called back later to report it was just a pair of skunks.
Sept. 30 at 7:06 a.m., a horse reported loose on Brook Road in Hyde Park was being led inside by what appeared to be its owners when police arrived.
Sept. 30 at 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested William Pickett, 42, of Derby, after he had earlier allegedly sideswiped a vehicle in Wolcott and was later found in Morrisville. Pickett was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a crash, and careless or negligent driving.
Sept. 30 at 9:47 p.m., a large bale of hay was reported in the road near the Chevy dealership in Hyde Park but was gone when police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.