Total reported incidents: 143
Arrests: 7
Municipal tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 28
Fingerprints: 27
Special overtime: 8
Sept. 23 at 5:28 a.m., deputies responded to a mental health call in Johnson.
Sept. 23 at 5 p.m., Johnson Farm and Garden reported a theft. Police are investigating.
Sept. 23 at 10:51 p.m., Logan A. Frazzetta, 24, of Johnson, was arrested for excessive speed, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson near Foote Brook Road. Police say Frazzetta was doing 71 in a 35-mph zone.
Sept. 24 at 8:02 a.m., deputies added to its investigation another theft reported from Johnson Farm and Garden.
Sept. 24 at 8:46 a.m., a Johnson resident complained about their Lower Main Street West neighbor.
Sept. 24 at 10:10 a.m., deputies responded to a mental health call on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Sept. 24 at 2:08 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle on Main Street was the source of a complaint to police.
Sept. 24 at 6:06 p.m., Mesa Aupperlee, 37, of Johnson, was arrested for violating and abuse prevention order and unlawful mischief, following an incident on Railroad Street.
Sept. 24 at 6:25 p.m., deputies worked a special overtime shift at the Lamoille Union High School homecoming.
Sept. 24 at 7:37 p.m., police gave a Morristown resident a ride home.
Sept. 24 at 11:22 p.m., in light of the reported thefts, deputies stepped up patrols around Johnson Farm and Garden.
Sept. 25 at 12:37 a.m., deputies responded to a family disturbance on Railroad Street.
Sept. 25 at 1:23 a.m., someone allegedly overdosed on Tenney Hill in Hyde Park but was revived.
Sept. 25 at 9:16 a.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields reported a dispute at the store.
Sept. 26 at 6.22 p.m., deputies responded to a family dispute in the Centerville area of Hyde Park.
Sept. 26 at 3:17 p.m., a Johnson resident asked for a person to be trespassed from their St. John’s Street property.
Sept. 26 at 4:16 p.m., on Ober Hill Road, a Johnson resident complained about an aggressive dog.
Sept. 27 at 4:29 a.m., a deputy dragged a fallen tree out of the middle of Route 12 in Elmore.
Sept. 27 at 5:27 a.m., Fabian Baugh, 35, of Morrisville, was arrested for excessive speed on Route 12 in Elmore.
Sept. 27 at 9:25 a.m., the school resource officer talked to a Hyde Park youth who didn’t want to go to school.
Sept. 27 at 12:51 p.m., a Hyde Park resident was having issues with an ex.
Sept. 27 at 6:39 p.m., a deputy responded to an overdose on Railroad Street.
Sept. 27 at 8:29 p.m., police helped hush a heated hubbub among neighbors on College Hill Road in Johnson.
Sept. 28 at 9:53 a.m., a Wolcott resident reported finding a hypodermic needle on the ground.
Sept. 28 at 12:23 p.m., a Foote Brook Road resident was concerned about a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Sept. 28 at 3:14 p.m., deputies assisted a motorist whose car battery died in Hyde Park village.
Sept. 28 at 3:49 p.m., a Johnson resident reported having a car window smashed while parked at a place on Route 15.
Sept. 28 at 5:44 p.m., following a traffic stop on School Street in Johnson, Shawn L. McAllister, 52, of Johnson, was arrested on an active arrest warrant, and also for driving after criminal license suspension.
Sept. 28 at 7:19 p.m., people called with concerns that a person walking along Route 15 was wearing dark clothes, making it tough to see the pedestrian.
Sept. 28 at 7:28 p.m., a car hit a bear in Hyde Park. No humans were injured.
Sept. 28 at 9:20 p.m., in Johnson, a Gould Hill resident reported earlier having something stolen from a vehicle.
Sept. 28 at 9:28 p.m., following reports of a suspicious person on the Northern Vermont University campus, a deputy did a foot patrol of the college.
Sept. 29 at 12:45 a.m., deputies gave chase to and ultimately pulled over a car on Route 15 in Johnson and arrested the driver, Joseph Wright, 23, of Johnson for excessive speed, eluding police and grossly negligent operation.
Sept. 29 at 3:25 a.m., Gary Brian Bolton, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on an active warrant, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Sept. 29 at 9:11 p.m., a vehicle was reported going suspiciously slow along Wilson Road in Johnson.
Sept. 29 at 10:03 p.m., police arrested Taylor F. Machia, 30, of Hyde Park, for violating an abuse prevention order.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.