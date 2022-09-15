Total reported incidents: 132
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 20
Sept. 2 at 2:42 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police with a woman having a mental health crisis.
Sept. 2 at 2:21 p.m., Hyde Park residents were disputing the provenance of some property.
Sept. 2 at 2:56 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Sept. 2 at 8:18 p.m., deputies helped a Johnson resident going through a mental health crisis find help.
Sept. 3 at 2:16 a.m., a deputy cleared a fallen tree from the middle of Morey Hill Road in Wolcott.
Sept. 3 at 7 a.m., an elderly woman reported missing from Johnson was located in southern Vermont, with her family.
Sept. 3 at 7:53 a.m., deputies conducted traffic control for Labor Day festivities in Elmore.
Sept. 3 at 11:23 p.m., a Hyde Park resident was concerned about her neighbor’s dogs barking.
Sept. 4 at 9:34 p.m., Jason Wells, 51, of Stowe, was arrested for domestic assault in Hyde Park.
Sept. 4 at 9:48 p.m., an intoxicated woman lying on the side of Little Barn Road in Johnson was given a lift by a deputy to a waiting family member in Morrisville.
Sept. 5 at 5:58 p.m., a Wolcott resident said someone hit their car, but wasn’t sure who did it.
Sept. 5 at 9:42 p.m., Brandon Billado, 27, of Eden, was arrested for driving under the influence. Billado registered a 0.125 percent blood alcohol concentration in a roadside test; it was 0.118 percent at the station.
Sept. 6 at 10:40 a.m., deputies refereed a landlord/tenant dispute in Hyde Park.
Sept. 6 at 12:11 p.m., police responded to a Hyde Park home where a person was refusing to leave the property.
Sept. 6 at 3:12 p.m., some keys were found at the Johnson Dollar General.
Sept. 6 at 5:28 p.m., someone allegedly stole some flowers from Railroad Street in Johnson.
Sept. 6 at 8:19 p.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields said a person under a no-trespass order had driven on the property.
Sept. 6 at 10:44 p.m., the driver of a car pulled over on Cadys Falls Road in Morristown fled the scene during the traffic stop. Later, deputies arrested the driver, Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, for eluding police, providing false information to police, impeding police, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Sept. 7 at 1:51 a.m., Seth A. Demo Jr. was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, following a traffic stop on Silver Ridge Road in Hyde Park.
Sept. 7 at 5:52 a.m., Mesa Aupperlee, 37, of Johnson, was arrested for trespassing at a Railroad Street property.
Sept. 7 at 7:13 a.m., no one was injured in a single-car crash at the intersection of West Hill and North Wolcott roads.
Sept. 7 at 5:19 p.m., someone reported the smell of burning plastic and smoke on Railroad Street. Deputies and firefighters discovered it was just someone burning wood.
Sept. 7 at 5:23 p.m., a brown Ram truck was reported speeding up and down Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Sept. 7 at 6:26 p.m., in Hyde Park, a contractor and a client argued about the work that as done.
Sept. 7 at 8:44 p.m., a deputy and a mental health specialist reached out to a Wolcott resident in crisis.
Sept. 7 at 9:30 p.m., police had a vehicle abandoned on Battle Row Road towed away.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
