Total reported incidents: 123
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets, 8; warnings, 10
Sept. 19 at 11:20 a.m., police posted a cruiser on Elmore Pond Road to keep an eye on traffic.
Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., a Johnson birthday party was interrupted when a couple of pigs showed up and started digging up the ground. No neighbors claimed the pigs and the swine had oinked off by the time the town animal control officer was summoned.
Sept. 19 at 5:56 p.m., ATVs and side-by-side vehicles were reported driving recklessly on Codding Hollow Road in Johnson.
Sept. 19 at 7:07 p.m., police told some Wolcott youth playing on the School Street bridge their activity wasn’t safe and they should go home.
Sept. 19 at 10:42 p.m., a man at the Maplewood Campground in Johnson was very intoxicated, but EMTs determined he wasn’t soused enough to require a trip to the hospital.
Sept. 20 at 12:41 p.m., police assisted a landlord with a possible trespassing issue in the Mountain View mobile park in Johnson.
Sept. 20 at 6:23 p.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street resident told police he was being harassed, but police didn’t find evidence to support that claim.
Sept. 21 at 1:19 a.m., police assisted EMTs in Hyde Park village, where a man had fallen.
Sept. 21 at 9:29 a.m., police served a no-trespass order to a person in Johnson village, and would see this person again in about a half hour.
Sept. 21 at 9:58 a.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields reported a man was acting out of control. Police checked things out and issued a pair of criminal citations. One went to Michael Dyer, 21, of Johnson, for disorderly conduct. The other went to Alisha S. Bagley, 25, also of Johnson, for unlawful trespass, after she allegedly violated the no-trespass order she’d been issued a half hour earlier.
Sept. 21 at 10:25 a.m., police redirected a report of a malnourished cow in Johnson to the town’s animal control officer.
Sept. 21 at 12:19 p.m., a Johnson woman told police she was missing a firearm from her home.
Sept. 21 at 4:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott.
Sept. 22 at 12:44 a.m., after pulling over a car with a loud exhaust on Main Street in Johnson, police arrested the driver, Brady Chilson, 29, of Derby, who was allegedly driving after criminal license suspension.
Sept. 22 at 10:58 a.m., Laraway School employees needed some help convincing a student who had left campus to come back.
Sept. 22 at 12:47 p.m., a woman asked police to retrieve a piece of jewelry of hers from her parents’ home in Wolcott.
Sept. 22 at 12:55 p.m., some kids and out of state cars were seen near the closed Scribner covered bridge in Johnson.
Sept. 22 at 2:12 p.m., police assisted Hardwick Rescue in getting a woman who’d fallen outside her home back inside. The woman expressed her appreciation.
Sept. 23 at 8:18 a.m., as a Johnson woman opened up her Main Street shop, she heard someone crashing around out back. The male, described as in his 20s with a scruffy beard, white hat and rust-colored coat down to his knees, apologized and took off with his skateboard.
Sept. 23 at 11:55 a.m., a fender bender was reported in the Northern Vermont University parking lot.
Sept. 23 at 2:56 p.m., a resident of the mobile home neighborhood in western Johnson village believes someone is using an old filed-down key to unlock his deadbolt.
Sept. 23 at 5:19 p.m., a car crashed into a tree on North Wolcott Road. The driver wasn’t injured or ticketed.
Sept. 24 at 7:31 p.m., a woman at the Forest Hill Residential Care facility allegedly assaulted two employees and was taken to Copley Hospital for evaluation.
Sept. 24 at 10:08 p.m., police reminded folks on Mead Road in Hyde Park about the town noise ordinance, after fielding a complaint about loud noises.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
