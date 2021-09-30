Total reported incidents: 148
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 19
Fingerprint services: 21
Sept. 17 at 7:31 a.m., a cruiser near Hyde Park Elementary looked for speeders during morning rush hour.
Sept. 17 at 8:04 a.m., a woman said she was harassed by someone she knew while she was at the Maplefields in Johnson.
Sept. 17 at 9:32 a.m., someone reported the theft of some drip edge material from Old Mill Park in Johnson.
Sept. 17 at 12:06 p.m., a T-shirt found in the woods near the Wolcott and Elmore town line roused suspicions, but police reported nothing afoot.
Sept. 17 at 10 p.m., deputies assisted Stowe and Morristown police dealing with a suicidal woman passed out on her couch, and got her to the hospital for evaluation.
Sept. 18 at 12:11 a.m., police served a temporary restraining order on a woman as requested by her son.
Sept. 18 at 1:10 a.m., a car was seen doing spinouts in the Old Mill parking lot. A deputy told the three males inside to get a rake and, when the sun came out, fix the damage they caused.
Sept. 18 at 5:46 a.m., a deputy provided blue lights for a tow truck driver removing a car from a crash site on Route 15 in Morristown.
Sept. 18 at 7:23 a.m., police responded to the untimely death of Monica Paquin, 55, at her home in Johnson. No foul play was reported.
Sept. 18 at 2:16 p.m., someone allegedly pilfered a DeWalt drill and $314 from a donation jar at JPs Promising Goods on Railroad Street in Johnson, a store that helps people in recovery.
Sept. 18 at 6:19 p.m., an ongoing dispute between Hyde Park neighbors living near the roundabout continued, with one of them swearing at the other.
Sept. 19 at 6:43 p.m., a deputy was able to identify the operator of an unregistered Ford F250 driving aggressively along School Street and College Hill in Johnson and said tickets would be issued.
Sept. 19 at 9:35 p.m., a teenager was receiving harassing texts from someone asking her to look out the window. Her dad checked outside but didn’t see anyone.
Sept. 20 at 8:19 a.m., an employee of the Johnson Jolley said someone stole a carton of cigarettes.
Sept. 20 at 5 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said they came home and discovered the house sitter had taken several items and left behind drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 20 at 5:04 p.m., a person reported seeing a cow thought to be stolen in a field off Whitaker Road in Hyde Park.
Sept. 20 at 11:44 p.m., people were reportedly being loud on the School Street playground in Johnson but had vacated the children’s play space by the time police arrived.
Sept. 21 at 11:51 a.m., a resident of the Ten Bends neighborhood called to report vulgar graffiti on a bridge.
Sept. 21 at 1:02 p.m., deputies towed an abandoned car on Route 12 in Elmore.
Sept. 21 at 3:52 p.m., police investigated reported drug activity in the Park Street trailer park in Johnson.
Sept. 22 at 8:31 a.m., a bumper bender in the Lamoille Union High School parking lot resulted in just that: a bent rear bumper.
Sept. 22 at 11:54 a.m., deputies let a driver off with a warning after he explained the car he was driving was sans license plate because he had just bought it.
Sept. 22 at 12:12 p.m., a child who reportedly ran away from school was found near the library, where the dad came to pick up the youth.
Sept. 22 at 4:37 p.m., a woman told police someone stole her purse from her car while she was getting gas at the Johnson Jolley.
