Total reported incidents: 127
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 9
Fingerprints: 24
Special overtime: 12
Sept. 16 at 12:56 a.m., a motorcyclist lost in Hyde Park received directions from dispatch.
Sept. 16 at 3 a.m., a deputy directed patrol at Northern Vermont University in Johnson following a series of suspicious activities on campus the previous week.
Sept. 16 at 5:39 p.m., Johnson Farm and Garden reported a case of shoplifting. Police are investigating.
Sept. 16 at 4:34 p.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley reported a person trespassing and using drugs at the convenience store.
Sept. 16 at 7:20 p.m., following a crash on Center Road in Hyde Park where one car reportedly left the scene, Daniel Wyman, 35, of Johnson was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, excessive speed and leaving the scene of a crash. Police did not have blood toxicology results as of press deadline.
Sept. 16 at 8:47 p.m., Moani Sparks, 20, of Burlington, was arrested for simple assault, following an incident on the NVU campus.
Sept. 17 at 4:28 a.m., someone was heard yelling on Mudgett Hill Road in North Hyde Park.
Sept. 17 at 9:03 a.m., deputies provided traffic control for the tractor parade through downtown Johnson.
Sept. 17 at 9:33 a.m., a deputy assisted checking car seats at a Be Seat Smart event at Lamoille Health Partners.
Sept. 17 at 12:09 p.m., police mediated a family disturbance on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Sept. 17 at 10:03 p.m., someone was being rude at the Johnson Maplefields.
Sept. 17 at 10:17 p.m., someone else was making loud noises in Johnson village.
Sept. 17 at 10:35 p.m., a stubborn owl would not move from the middle of Gould Hill Road in Johnson.
Sept. 18 at 9:19 a.m., a bus owner was told to move the vehicle after parking it on private property on Sinclair Road in Johnson.
Sept. 18 at 11:11 p.m., following an incident in Wolcott, at the receiving end of a threatening phone call, deputies arrested Taylor Machia, 30, of Hyde Park, for disorderly conduct by phone.
Sept. 19 at 1:13 a.m., NVU security reported a suspicious male seen around campus in recent days.
Sept. 19 at 1:46 a.m., the alarm at Wolcott Elementary School sounded and deputies responded, deeming the building secure.
Sept. 19 at 10:25 a.m., a Johnson resident sought assistance with a dispute they had over the phone.
Sept. 19 at 10:52 a.m., deputies assisted with a juvenile problem at the Laraway School in Johnson.
Sept. 19 at 1:40 p.m., James Celesk, 42, of Wolcott and formerly of Connecticut, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Nutmeg State.
Sept. 19 at 2:48 p.m., deputies served a protective order in Hyde Park.
Sept. 19 at 5:39 p.m., an underaged juvenile was allegedly driving a car on College Hill Road in Johnson.
Sept. 20 at 1:15 a.m., following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Hyde Park, Mesa Aupperlee was arrested on an outstanding warrant and the next day cited for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 20 at 1:51 p.m., deputies served a temporary restraining order in Wolcott.
Sept. 20 at 10:14 p.m., Tasha Russin, 42, of Johnson, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson. Russin had a roadside blood alcohol concentration of .130 percent.
Sept. 21 at 1:37 a.m., a deputy responded to another false alarm at Wolcott Elementary.
Sept. 21 at 9:11 a.m., deputies investigated a car off the side of Richard Woolcutt Road in Wolcott, where a person had minor injuries and the car had minor damage.
Sept. 21 at 9:43 a.m., the school resource officer found a vaping device on a Lamoille Union High School student.
Sept. 21 at 11:28 a.m., someone allegedly smashed pumpkins and flowers at a Hyde Park village home.
Sept. 21 at 11:52 a.m., deputies assisted a person in Johnson going through a mental health crisis.
Sept. 21 at 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to Bog Road in Belvidere, to assist state police with a standoff with a man who allegedly shot and killed another man.
Sept. 21 at 3:22 p.m., police put down a coyote that had been hit by a vehicle near Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
Sept. 22 at 11:38 a.m., police investigated a possible domestic assault at Lamoille Union.
Sept. 22 at 1:40 p.m., a driver on a private road in Johnson was driving for FedEx.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
