Total reported incidents: 189
Arrests: 4
Civil tickets, 4; traffic tickets, 7; warnings, 23
Sept. 11 at 11:13 a.m., police assisted Northern EMS with a Hyde Park man in respite care who choked on a piece of food. The man, Albert Gaudette, 67, was taken to Copley Hospital, where he later died.
Sept. 11 at 1:14 p.m., Wolcott Elementary School called, concerned that they hadn’t heard from a particular child since June.
Sept. 11 at 2:23 p.m., a person called to report a suspicious vehicle stopping at certain mail boxes on Route 100 in Hyde Park, while passing others by. Just doing our job, said the post office.
Sept. 11 at 11:08 p.m., police arrested Cherie M. Salls, 43, of Johnson, after seeing her out and about in Johnson after her court-ordered curfew.
Sept. 12 at 4:58 a.m., a car was set afire in the parking lot of Manchester Lumber on River Road in Johnson, destroying it and the damaging another one next to it.
Sept. 12 at 4:09 p.m., after stopping a car on River Road in Johnson, police arrested the driver, Jeremy Bidwell, 33, of Johnson, for driving under the influence and driving after criminal license suspension. Bidwell, who registered a 0.125 percent blood alcohol concentration in a preliminary test, was cited to appear in court Dec. 2.
Sept. 12 at 8:16 p.m., this evening and the next, police patrolled Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott, on the lookout for reported speeders.
Sept. 12 at 10:21 p.m., after a car crash on Ober Hill Road in Johnson, Ashley J. Prevost, 35, of Lowell, was cited on suspicion of DUI. Prevost was taken to Copley Hospital with minor injuries and later given a preliminary breath test, where she registered a 0.189 percent BAC.
Sept. 12 at 11:04 p.m., while en route to Copley, another deputy saw a car with two tires in the grass driving along Route 15 east of Johnson, and pulled it over. Stacey J. Kinnon, 44, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence, after registering a 0.123 percent BAC.
Sept. 13 at 7:25 a.m., cooking with olive oil led to a Hyde Park fire alarm going off and a check-in from police.
Sept. 13 at 8:58 a.m., a Hyde Park man saw his two pot plants at his neighbor’s place and brought them back, but wasn’t sure if it was actually the neighbors who took them, or someone else coming and going.
Sept. 13 at 4:23 p.m., a man said his wife lent out her gray Chevy Cobalt to someone, who, in turn, claimed that the car, located on River Road in Johnson, had its windows smashed out and nearly $2,000 worth of tools taken from it.
Sept. 14 at 8:02 a.m., no one was injured in a car crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
Sept. 14 at 8:51 a.m., police initiated a search warrant in Hyde Park as part of an ongoing investigation. No further information was given.
Sept. 14 at 5:34 p.m., the Department for Children and Families told police that a child in an online class made some indirect threats and loaded a gun while in class. The child’s guardian said it was a BB gun and she would have a talk with him.
Sept. 15 at 9:18 a.m., a car hit and killed a bear cub on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Sept. 15 at 9:39 a.m., a radar speed sign that was supposed to be on the Wolcott side of North Wolcott Road was instead found in Craftsbury.
Sept. 15 at 11:29 a.m., a woman seen going through the ashtrays at the Johnson Maplefields told police she was trying to get a Wi-Fi signal to hail a ride.
Sept. 15 at 1:44 p.m., Wolcott Highway Department said someone stole a chainsaw from a work site on Morey Hill Road. A contractor also doing work in the same area took it, thinking someone had left it behind, and turned it over to police who returned it to the highway department.
Sept. 15 at 9:19 p.m., police helped a person in an abusive relationship find the right resources to seek help.
Sept. 15 at 10:57 p.m., Hyde Parkers got in a fight, but cooled off and told police they were headed to bed.
Sept. 16 at 10:03 a.m., two small children on scooters were close to the road on Route 100C in Johnson, with no sign of a parent.
Sept. 16 at 8:05 p.m., an argument in a Johnson household involved a woman’s son smashing up his room with a baseball bat and the son hitting his head after someone tried to take the bat away. All parties agreed to talk things over the next day.
Sept. 16 at 9:16 p.m., two vehicles parked along the side of Route 15 in Johnson weren’t actually engaged in suspicious activity, but delicious activity: one person was giving chocolate covered strawberries to another.
Sept. 17 at 8:10 a.m., a Johnson resident said someone slashed two of the tires of his vehicle, which was parked at his French Hill home.
Sept. 17 at 11:41 a.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Railroad Street in Johnson. First responders were able to revive the woman, Amber Wells, 37, of Johnson, and take her to UVM Medical Center, but she later died. Police are awaiting toxicology results and are investigating the suspected overdose.
Sept. 17 at 12:53 p.m., a Johnson resident said people were “blasting his name on the internet.”
Sept. 17 at 1:15 p.m. a man who had been working in the beer cooler at Johnson’s Sterling Market passed out in the parking lot. The person was not suspected of drinking while in the cooler, but had been there a while and may have had a medical issue.
Sept. 18 at 4:43 p.m., a red car was spotted passing cars and speeding along Willow Crossing in Johnson.
Sept. 18 at 5:58 p.m., a person who was sighting in rifles near the Katy Win mobile home park was told to stop that.
Sept. 18 at 6:37 p.m., a girl ran away from home in Hyde Park, but police found her not too far down the road, and picked her up and took her back.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
