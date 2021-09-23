Total reported incidents: 146
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 3
Earlier arrest: Aug. 27, police arrested Richard M. Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park for false pretenses.
Sept. 10 at 7:38 a.m., a deputy assisted Vermont State Police in searching Hardwick for a car that hit the trooper’s cruiser while fleeing a traffic stop. The car was later found in Greensboro Bend.
Sept. 10 at 10:22 p.m., police stepped up patrols of Railroad Street in Johnson.
Sept. 10 at 10:53 p.m., a man was banging on the door and not leaving a home on Route 100C in Johnson but did so when police arrived and said he should leave.
Sept. 11 at 7:23 a.m., a woman said her husband hadn’t returned from bringing items to their campsite on Green River Reservoir. While deputies were there, the man returned, saying he got lost in the dark.
Sept. 11 at 12:05 p.m., a man who police pulled over on Trombley Hill Road in Hyde Park said he was rushing home for a medical emergency, so police dispatched an ambulance, which followed the man home to assist with the emergency.
Sept. 11 at 2:24 p.m., a suspicious looking man was seen walking around and checking the doors at Round Hill Daycare in North Hyde Park.
Sept. 11 at 3:40 p.m., a farmhand on Cleveland Corners Road said cars had been speeding along ever since Route 15 construction started, and deputies said they’d focus patrols in the area.
Sept. 11 at 5:10 p.m., deputies patrolled the town of Elmore for an hour and a half, netting two speeding tickets and citation for driving after license suspension. The person cited for DLS was Jess Fitzgerald, 56, of Morrisville.
Sept. 11 at 6:33 p.m., a driver on North Hyde Park Road said someone in a blue car ran her off the road. Deputies were not able to find the car in question.
Sept. 11 at 8:28 p.m., someone on Hoag Road complained about loud music. The source: Northern Vermont University, which was holding an outdoor concert.
Sept. 12 at 9:25 a.m., a North Wolcott Road resident reported someone stole a pot plant from their home. Police are investigating
Sept. 12 at 10:01 a.m., deputies are investigating a possible break-in at Buggy Man Antiques in Johnson.
Sept. 12 at 12:18 p.m., a person who was causing a parking problem at River Valley Store in Johnson had the car removed and was issued a no-trespass order.
Sept. 12 at 6:44 p.m., a resident near Moog’s Joint in Johnson complained the music was too loud, but since it was early enough for noise, police took no enforcement action.
Sept. 13 at 1:15 a.m., someone gave an intoxicated man a ride home, and later called police to say the man seemed confused and wanted police to make sure he made it inside. He wasn’t outside anymore, police reported.
Sept. 13 at 7:29 a.m., deputies provided traffic control at Hyde Park Elementary School and, 15 minutes later, did the same at Wolcott Elementary.
Sept. 13 at 11:22 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a suspicious man in a red Ford pickup after he asked her if she needed her house or barn painted and inquired whether her dog bites.
Sept. 13 at 12:46 p.m., police assisted Rent-A-Center try to recover some rental property that had not been returned.
Sept. 13 at 12:51 p.m., police checked out a Hyde Park yard that had been damaged by animals, possibly pigs.
Sept. 14 at 8:34 a.m., a woman said her ex-boyfriend was following her home from work, so police encouraged her to secure a relief from abuse order from the court.
Sept. 14 at 5:56 p.m., a resident of the Battle Row area of Hyde Park said dirt bikers, although riding on private land, are too loud.
Sept. 14 at 7:47 p.m., a family dispute in Johnson over firearm possession resolved itself without police assistance.
Sept. 15 at 3:32 a.m., a person who seemingly overdosed on opioids on Lower Main Street in Johnson was revived by EMS crews with Narcan and was taken to Copley Hospital for further evaluation.
Sept. 15 at 12:10 p.m., deputies assisted Green River Reservoir staff in evicting two campers who had overextended their stay.
Sept. 15 at 1:06 p.m., a Johnson resident said their neighbors’ chickens were damaging the property; police referred the case to the town animal control officer.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
