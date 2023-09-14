Total reported incidents: 119
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 15
Agency assists: 7
Directed patrols: 13
Fingerprint services: 16
Special overtime/transport calls: 8
Suspicious events: 18
Eric Edson, 52, of Burlington, was arrested last week for grand larceny, aggravated operation without consent and possession of stolen property, all related to a series of wild chases through three counties.
Sept. 1 at 3:41 p.m., a deputy mediated a custodial dispute in Hyde Park.
Sept. 1 at 3:41 p.m., a different deputy assisted the Department for Children and Families in Wolcott.
Sept. 1 at 9:15 p.m., someone was sleeping on the porch of the Johnson laundromat.
Sept. 1 at 10:40 p.m., a dog ran away from its home on Route 15 in Johnson.
Sept. 2 at 8:10 a.m., the sheriff’s department assisted with traffic control during the Lake Elmore 5K race.
Sept. 2 at 8:22 a.m., no one was injured in a crash on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Sept. 2 at 7:42 p.m., the department was back in Elmore directing traffic, this time for the Labor Day weekend fireworks show.
Sept. 2 at 9:09 p.m., a deputy assisted someone having mental distress in Hyde Park.
Sept. 2 at 10:55 p.m., a deputy led away an unwelcome guest from a home full of paranoid cannabis users in Johnson’s Katy Win neighborhood.
Sept. 3 at 10:26 a.m., a deputy assisted a motorist whose car broke down on the North Wolcott Road.
Sept. 3 at 1:57 p.m., Kaleb C. Lavallee, 25, of Richford, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving after criminal license suspension, after getting pulled over on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Sept. 3 at 5:45 p.m., an intoxicated person on Route 100C in Johnson needed supervision.
Sept. 3 at 9:39 p.m., some Hyde Park youths left a naughty package in someone else’s mailbox.
Sept. 4 at 2:04 a.m., someone smashed the front door window at the Hyde Park VFW.
Sept. 4 at 9:49 a.m., someone called concerned about a pajama-clad woman who seemed to have run out of gas on Route 100C, but she and her car were gone when police arrived.
Sept. 4 at 9:58 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone threw trash all over her yard.
Sept. 4 at 12:36 p.m., a different Hyde Park resident said a suspicious man was on his property looking for a missing dog. Later, the caller discovered someone had cut the lock on his trailer’s tow hitch receiver.
Sept. 4 at 5:15 p.m., a Johnson man was reported throwing stuff off his neighbor’s deck.
Sept. 4 at 6:51 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a suspicious car at the end of their road.
Sept. 4 at 9:06 p.m., someone complained about all-terrain vehicles riding along North Hyde Park Road.
Sept. 5 at 11:20 a.m., a Wolcott resident said someone drove an excavator onto his property and may have tried to remove a beaver dam.
Sept. 5 at 3:03 p.m., a hiker reported someone had set up a campsite on the walking trails off Barnes Road in Hyde Park.
Sept. 5 at 3:21 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone might be squatting in a village home.
Sept. 5 at 4:22 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a theft from his Moss Garden Road home.
Sept. 5 at 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Edson, 52, of Burlington for grand larceny on Elmore Pond Road.
Sept. 5 at 9:07 p.m., a skateboarder was riding in the middle of Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Sept. 5 at 11:32 p.m., Zane Davison, 29, listed as homeless, was arrested for unlawful trespass on Church Street.
Sept. 6 at 8:09 p.m., a deputy assisted DCF with another investigation.
Sept. 7 at 9:57 a.m., police shut down the westbound lane of Route 15 in Hyde Park to remove a pile of loose asphalt that had been dumped in the road.
Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m., a driver went off the road on Wilson Road in Johnson and did not stick around.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
