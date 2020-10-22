Total reported incidents: 173
Fingerprint services: 89
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 3; warnings, 13
Oct. 9 at 9:39 a.m., police helped with a custody dispute in Johnson.
Oct. 9 at 3:39 p.m., police checked on a Johnson child on behalf of the Department for Children and Families.
Oct. 10 at 12:18 a.m., a 56-year-old, possibly intoxicated Johnson man fell and maybe broke a rib.
Oct. 10 at 2:11 a.m., deputies assisted Vermont State Police with a four-person shoving match on Shover Road in Eden.
Oct. 10 at 2:05 p.m., a vehicle was reported spinning out on Mead Road in Hyde Park.
Oct. 10 at 5:32 p.m., a car hit a deer on Elmore Pond Road.
Oct. 11 at 4:15 a.m., a woman was seen passed out in a hatchback on School Street in Johnson.
Oct. 11 at 11:51 a.m., a road rage incident was reported on Route 15.
Oct. 11 at 4:04 p.m., a suspicious female was spotted walking around Lower Main Street in Johnson.
Oct. 12 at 8:04 a.m., police helped with a child custody case in Wolcott.
Oct. 12 at 4:46 p.m., a 16-year-old from Hyde Park at Lamoille Union High School was cited into court on suspicion of disorderly conduct after the teen allegedly kept repeatedly emailing another youth.
Oct. 12 at 6:06 p.m., a manager at the Johnson Maplefields believed two people were doing drugs in the bathroom, and called police to say the man and woman were still in a car in the parking lot. Police say the woman, Brookelyn S. Kelly, 29, of Burlington, produced some bags of heroin and the man took off running up the road. A deputy caught him on foot and brought him back. He was not arrested, but Kelly was, on suspicion of misdemeanor drugs possession.
Oct. 12 at 6:35 p.m., a man who had been walking on Centerville Road in Hyde Park said he hollered at a speeding driver to slow down, and the driver turned around and came back, yelling expletives at the walker before speeding off again. He said the driver and others had been causing problems on the road.
Oct. 12 at 7:27 p.m., a Johnson woman said a man with a campsite by the Gihon River drove his silver SUV — with New Hampshire plates — on the lawn by her School Street apartment, and she thought he might be intoxicated.
Oct. 12 at 11:01 p.m., a Hyde Park woman told police she thought someone was on her porch, flicking the porch light on and off, but police didn’t see anything amiss.
Oct. 13 at 12:39 a.m., a man who was staying in a van outside a home on Railroad Street in Johnson said neighbors calling out for their lost cat annoyed him, so he told them to knock it off. Instead, he said, they threw a toilet plunger at his van.
Oct. 14 at 2:31 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a woman who’d called the suicide hotline.
Oct. 14 at 5:16 a.m., duck hunters who were setting up decoys in a field on Wilson Road in Johnson had permission from the land owner to hunt there, they said.
Oct. 14 at 8:24 a.m., political signs were reported stolen from a property on Brook Road in Hyde Park.
Oct. 14 at 11:19 a.m., assisted Johnson fire fighters with a small blaze at the Maplefields.
Oct. 15 at 10 a.m., police dealt with a truancy issue at a Johnson home.
Oct. 15 at 6:02 p.m., a woman said a white Ford F150 stopped abruptly in front of her on Route 15 in Hyde Park, causing her and the three cars behind her to slam on their brakes, leaving black marks on the road.
Oct. 15 at 8:17 p.m., someone complained about fireworks being set off on McKinstry Hill in Hyde Park.
Oct. 15 at 9:58 p.m., also in Hyde Park, a Centerville Road resident said he thought someone was possibly illegally hunting across the road from his house.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
