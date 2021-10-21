Total reported incidents: 127
Arrests: 5
Civil tickets: 2
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 9
Fingerprint services: 10
Special overtime: 19
Oct. 8 at 8:51 a.m., someone reported a load of hay was blocking a driveway on Route 15 in Johnson.
Oct. 8 at 10:08 a.m., deputies were unable to determine the alleged litterer dumping trash at the Power House covered bridge in Johnson.
Oct. 8 at 10:57 a.m., a person working on a Hyde Park home triggered the security alarm, summoning a deputy.
Oct. 8 at 4:03 p.m., responding to a motor vehicle complaint in Johnson, deputies discovered the vehicle in question was reported stolen, and was being driven around by some teenagers. Police are investigating.
Oct. 8 at 5:29 p.m., someone popped a wheelie on an all-terrain vehicle while crossing the Railroad Street bridge in Johnson.
Oct. 8 at 7:05 p.m., a deputy parked in a cruiser near the Johnson Skate Park after hearing reports of lots of traffic coming and going. While there, though, all was quiet.
Oct. 9 at 1:26 p.m., another security alarm was tripped at a Hyde Park home, this one in the village, on accident, by a person mowing the lawn for the homeowner, a relative.
Oct. 10 at 12:19 a.m., deputies picked up an intoxicated man walking along Lower Main Street in Johnson and brought him to the station, where his dad later picked him up.
Oct. 10 at 3:41 p.m., a Johnson resident said an ATV driver was blowing doughnuts on Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Route 15 in Johnson that had been seen driving erratically, deputies arrested Sheela Agarwal, 49, of Belmont, Mass., for driving under the influence. No toxicology information was provided.
Oct. 11 at 7:54 a.m., the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Brook Road in Hyde Park told police some kind of mechanical problem had rendered the vehicle un-steerable, sending it into a tree. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 11 at 12:53 p.m., a white car with a spoiler was reported driving too fast on Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
Oct. 11 at 3:43 p.m., deputies help Morristown police deal with a teenager who had assaulted a family member.
Oct. 12 at 1:33 p.m., a Wolcott resident claimed they were missing 293 gallons of fuel, but deputies say there were no signs of leaks or fuel being taken and the fuel company claims it delivered the fuel.
Oct. 12 at 3:13 p.m., police cited a Lamoille Union High School teenager for simple assault after a fracas on school grounds.
Oct. 12 at 6:43 p.m., some Peoples Academy kids were reported lost during a school field trip in Elmore but were later reported found.
Oct. 12 at 8:41 p.m., a car was doing 69 in a 50-mph zone on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Oct. 13 at 12:55 p.m., a Johnson resident reported being harassed.
Oct. 13 at 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife at Northern Vermont University and refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the man — who did not have a knife at that point — was willing to leave. Police referred the case to mental health professionals.
Oct. 13 at 5:29 p.m., deputies arrested Shaune Miller, 42, of Wolcott on an active warrant for contempt of court, after spotting him at Northgate Plaza in Morrisville.
Oct. 14 at 8:11 a.m., deputies investigated threats allegedly made by a student at Lamoille Union.
Oct. 14 at 1:35 p.m., someone was screaming near Battle Row in Hyde Park, but deputies couldn’t locate the source.
Oct. 14 at 4:52 p.m., a person in Johnson on the side of the road appeared intoxicated, but he told police he was just a hiker waiting for a ride.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.