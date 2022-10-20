Total reported incidents: 156
Arrests: 16
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 24
Fingerprints: 39
Special overtime: 14
Jessica L. Goodwin, 41, no address listed, was arrested for false pretenses, after an investigation into an August 17 incident in Johnson.
Joshua M. Goldstein, 44, of Wolcott, was arrested for passing bad checks, related to an Aug. 24 incident in Hyde Park.
Zane D. Davison, 28, of Johnson, was arrested for retail theft, after an investigation into a Sept. 20 shoplifting incident at the Johnson Jolley.
Four people — Annette M. Peeters, 50, of Milton; Zachary William Dalley, 40, of Berlin; Anastasia M. Rose, 34, of St. Albans Town; and Jamie A. Pidgeon, 44, of St. Albans Town — were all arrested for retail theft from Johnson Farm and Garden. The theft was reported Sept. 23. More details will be available after they are arraigned.
Oct. 7 at 5:05 a.m., deputies assisted with a disorderly man on Wolcott Street in Hardwick.
Oct. 7 at 7:37 a.m., a cruiser posted up by Hyde Park Elementary School to keep things safe during morning arrivals.
Oct. 7 at 7:43 a.m., another cruiser watched over Wolcott Elementary as its students arrived at school.
Oct. 7 at 9:43 a.m., a Wolcott resident sought assistance in reporting a domestic dispute.
Oct. 7 at 8:22 p.m., a couple having an argument atop St. John’s Knoll in Johnson agreed to take their dispute elsewhere.
Oct. 7 at 10:43 p.m., two people were causing a ruckus on Route 15 in Johnson.
Oct. 8 at 7:34 p.m., someone told police their vehicle had been shot by a pellet gun in Johnson.
Oct. 8 at 8:49 p.m., Jessica Goodwin was arrested again, on an in-state warrant, on Lower Main Street East in Johnson.
Oct. 9 at 12:42 p.m., police gave a woman a ride to Copley Hospital so she could pick up her vehicle.
Oct. 9 at 5:35 p.m., an assault was reported in the mobile home park off Route 15 in Johnson, some days after it happened.
Oct. 9 at 6:19 p.m., police arrested Thomas Borello, 41, of Hyde Park, and Mike Mallen, 43, of Morrisville, for unlawful mischief and interfering with access to emergency services after they allegedly threw rocks at a person’s house and satellite dish in Wolcott. Borello was later transported to prison in St. Johnsbury to detox for the night.
Oct. 9 at 9:27 p.m., the security system was triggered at Caspian Arms for the second time in as many days and was a false alarm both times.
Oct. 10 at 4:27 p.m., someone who had their power shut off allegedly made threats against Vermont Electric Co-Op.
Oct. 10 at 5:05 p.m., deputies assisted someone undergoing a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
Oct. 10 at 3:02 a.m., police are investigating an allegedly false report made to numerous agencies regarding a false “life threatening” event.
Oct. 10 at 8:35 a.m., Amanda L. Laraway, 38, of Johnson, was arrested for forgery in Hyde Park.
Oct. 11 at 6:54 a.m., Laraway was arrested again, this time for possessing stolen property at a home in Johnson village.
Oct. 11 at 11:31 a.m., someone was reportedly littering on the Northern Vermont University campus.
Oct. 11 at 3:32 p.m., the department’s school resource officer helped play traffic cop during a Lamoille Union High School cross country race, where the course crosses Cricket Hill Road.
Oct. 12 at 7:29 a.m., deputies once again performed morning patrol duty at area elementary schools — this time in Hyde Park and Johnson.
Oct. 12 at 9:39 a.m., a Johnson resident felt a vehicle parked at the Mormon church was suspicious.
Oct. 12 at 10:46 a.m., the school resource officer took a report of a fender bender in the Lamoille Union parking lot.
Oct. 12 at 11:48 a.m., Robert E. Germaine, Jr., 54, of Wolcott, was arrested on an active warrant for failing to appear for a court case.
Oct. 12 at 12:56 p.m., a Lamoille Union teen allegedly had a vaping device on campus.
Oct. 12 at 2:19 p.m., police checked on a Johnson home after the tenant’s mom noticed the door was open. Nothing was reported amiss.
Oct. 12 at 6:52 p.m., Amanda Laraway was arrested again in Johnson, this time for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Oct. 12 at 8:32 p.m., someone complained about a vehicle motoring slowly along Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Oct. 12 at 9:46 p.m., Kristine M. Emrick, 39, of Barre, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
Oct. 13 at 6:19 a.m., police in Johnson reunited a loose dog with its owner.
Oct. 13 at 7:37 a.m., Anissa L. Geno, 50, of Hardwick, was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Lamoille County.
Oct. 13 at 8:47 a.m., the school resource officer assisted at Green Mountain Tech, where a student had a medical emergency.
Oct. 13 at 8:41 a.m., a man told police he had been hit by a car in Johnson village. Police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
