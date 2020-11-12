Total reported incidents: 93
Traffic tickets, 5; warnings, 4
Arrests: 1
Oct. 30 at 10:13 a.m., several mailboxes and a utility pole guy wire were hit the night before on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Oct. 30 at 10:49 a.m., police assisted a daughter and father who felt they were involved in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.
Oct. 31 at 6:42 a.m., for the second day in a row, police checked for a white Subaru passing cars on Route 100C in Johnson at a high rate of speed.
Oct. 31 at 10:34 a.m., there was something decidedly metal about an argument in the Centerville area of Hyde Park over stakes and tin.
Nov. 1 at 12:18 a.m., a black Ford Focus was seen driving erratically through Johnson, but no one took down a license plate number.
Nov. 1 at 10:58 a.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families in Johnson.
Nov. 1 at 2:04 p.m., there were minor injuries resulting from a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 100C and Wilson Road in Johnson. Deputies were able to get the cars cleared and the road re-opened.
Nov. 2 at 8:36, police arrested Laura Duffy, 34, of St. Johnsbury, for driving under the influence, after a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 2 at 11:16 p.m., a tow truck driver asked deputies to provide some blue lights while he towed some cars back onto the road, during the first snowstorm of the fall.
Nov. 3 at 6:37 p.m., police had to finish what a vehicle on Route 15 in Wolcott started, and put down an injured deer. Neither the driver or vehicle were damaged.
Nov. 3 at 7:24 p.m., along that same Route 15, but several miles west in Johnson, another driver hit a different deer. This particular animal, which was not found, caused moderate front-end damage to the car, causing the airbag to deploy. The driver was not injured.
Nov. 4 at 8:37 a.m., deputies helped a Johnson woman get a no-trespass order against her ex-boyfriend.
Nov. 4 at 1:32 p.m., deputies checked on a Johnson woman who hadn’t been seen in a few days, and found her to be OK.
Nov. 4 at 3:08 p.m., deputies were able to connect a suicidal man with the proper agencies to get him some care.
Nov. 4 at 8:11 p.m., a transient man was removed from a Wolcott home because he was acting belligerently, and he was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility to detox.
Nov. 5 at 9:11 a.m., a Johnson man asked for police assistance in checking out a package he’d received but didn’t recognize. Deputies were able to open the package and confirm it was something he had, in fact, ordered.
Nov. 5 at 3:46 p.m., a man who had parked his car in the Long Trail trailhead parking lot in Johnson said someone smashed out his car window and stole his wallet. Police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.