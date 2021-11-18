Total reported incidents: 225
Arrests: 4
Tickets: 3
Warnings: 12
Oct. 29 at 1:45 p.m., staff at Vermont Electric Coop reported someone had left a threatening message because his power was being disconnected.
Oct. 29 at 3:49 p.m., a Johnson resident found a note slid under their door and reported it as a violation of a no-stalking order.
Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m., a person in the same Johnson apartment building told police, while noticeably slurring her speech, that a man had taken her truck and house keys and her debit card, but later said he brought back the keys and things were square.
Oct. 30 at 7:33 a.m., a hiker who had several backpacks and bags laying about outside the Johnson Dollar General was urged by police to gather his stuff up and move along.
Oct. 30 at 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Peoples Academy at the behest of Morristown police, who were tied up on another call. All was well at PA.
Oct. 30 at 6:36 p.m., a Wolcott man was trying to clear his handgun and shot the dashboard of his vehicle.
Oct. 31 at 10:13 a.m., all-terrain vehicles were reported racing up Gould Hill in Johnson.
Oct. 31 at 1:07 p.m., police helped a Hyde Park resident secure a temporary restraining order.
Oct. 31 at 1:43 p.m., no one was injured in a crash near the intersection of Route 15 and North Wolcott Road, but police cited the driver, Theodore Farnham, 51, of Stowe, with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 1 at 12:06 p.m., deputies helped escort someone away from a home on School Street in Johnson following an argument there.
Nov. 1 at 2:08 p.m., a driver who crashed after swerving to avoid a FedEx truck backing out of a driveway onto North Wolcott Road wasn’t injured, but there was damage to a homeowner’s front lawn and driveway culvert.
Nov. 2 at 12:51 p.m., Joshua Limlaw, 32, of Eden, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 2 at 5:02 p.m., deputies responded to a family fight in Johnson.
Nov. 2 at 6:22 p.m., a deputy mediated an ongoing breakup over the phone.
Nov. 4 at 2:34 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police in transporting a prisoner to the correctional facility in Newport.
Nov. 4 at 8:49 a.m., a man was trying to load a dead bear into the back of his truck along Route 15, but could barely do it by himself, so deputies lent a hand.
Nov. 4 at 10:31 a.m., vehicles were being egged while parked in Gihon River Court in Johnson.
Nov. 5 at 4:08 a.m., a man called to say he’d hit and killed a deer on Centerville Road in Hyde Park, causing minor damage to his vehicle.
Nov. 5 at 9:52 a.m., deputies responded to Lamoille Union High School, where two youths had thrown down.
Nov. 5 at 2:27 p.m., police patrolled Wolcott village for a spell, stopping five cars for various violations.
Nov. 5 at 3:06 p.m., a car was swerving all over Route 15 between Wolcott and Hardwick, because one of its tires was a spare and two others were nearly flat.
Nov. 5 at 5:10 p.m., a Johnson resident wanted it documented that the neighbors were throwing dog poop onto their lawn.
Nov. 6 at 11:31 a.m., deputies helped a Johnson resident find mental health services for a family member.
Nov. 6 at 6:47 p.m., a Johnson resident confided in police about problems he was having with his ex.
Nov. 7 at 9:54 a.m., two people who had camped out in the Johnson Laundromat for the night were issued no-trespass notices there. Later, the same duo was spotted arguing at Community Bank, and told to cut it out before they were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Nov. 7 at 2:12 p.m., a Northern Vermont University student reported texts and social media comments she’d received that made her uncomfortable.
Nov. 7 at 2:19 p.m., a person told police she was worried about her one-legged neighbor driving, but police found no reason for alarm.
Nov. 7 at 5:37 p.m., after a crash on North Hyde Park Road, Eric S. Denis, 37, of Eden, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Nov. 8 at 7:24 a.m., a Johnson resident said someone tried to get a credit card in her name.
Nov. 8 at 9:41 a.m., after checking out reports of littering on Ben Ober Road in Johnson, a deputy found several black garbage bags, the contents therein containing identifying information about the dumper. The person was given until the end of the next day to get rid of the trash, including small items that had spilled from the bags.
Nov. 8 at 11:52 a.m. deputies arrested Robert E. Germaine, Jr., 53, of Hyde Park, on two outstanding warrants, after finding him on Zack Woods Road in Hyde Park.
Nov. 8 at 12:38 p.m., deputies helped de-escalate an agitated juvenile at Laraway School.
Nov. 8 at 8:07 p.m., a Johnson resident told police she heard someone try to turn the doorknob on her house.
Nov. 8 at 7:36 p.m., an employee at Johnson’s Sterling Market said someone stole cigarettes. Police are investigating.
Nov. 9 at 7:46 a.m., someone drove all over the hilly NVU campus lawn just off College Hill Road, leaving a pattern of rutted tracks.
Nov. 9 at 7:52 a.m., elsewhere in Johnson, another vandal had done significant damage to the lower soccer field at Old Mill Park.
Nov. 9 at 8:50 a.m., deputies found a Lamoille Union High School student who had left school grounds and returned him to his parents.
Nov. 9 at 8:13 p.m., a Morrisville resident said someone stole some lumber and a wheelbarrow — worth about $160 — from where they had them stored in Johnson.
Nov. 10 at 9:28 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a Johnson man who said he was fine and would call his ex-wife.
Nov. 10 at 3:09 p.m., a person who overdosed on opioids at a home on Park Street in Johnson was revived after four hits of Narcan and CPR. He then refused to be taken to the hospital.
Nov. 11 at 10:12 a.m., police stopped at the owner of an ATV who had been complained about on Plot Road in Johnson, and spoke with the young driver’s mother, who said he would not be running the roads again any time soon.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.