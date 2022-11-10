Total reported incidents: 139
Arrests: 3
Warnings: 22
Directed patrols: 23
Fingerprints: 16
Special overtime calls: 11
Oct. 28 at 1:21 a.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of an 18-year-old person at the Teen Challenge recovery center in Johnson, and did not report anything amiss.
Oct. 28 at 11:50 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 15 and Fitch Hill Road in Hyde Park.
Oct. 28 at 9:31 p.m., deputies resolved a dispute on School Street in Johnson before things got physical and anyone was hurt.
Oct. 29 at 4:14 a.m., someone complained about noise at a place on Collins Hill Road.
Oct. 29 at 1:13 p.m., deputies responded to a person undergoing a mental health crisis in Johnson.
Oct. 29 at 2:20 p.m., a resident of Railroad Street in Johnson said an envelope in his mailbox was slightly opened.
Oct. 29 at 4:49 p.m., a cow was moved out of the middle of Brook Road in Hyde Park before causing udder chaos.
Oct. 29 at 5:58 p.m., police asked for a “road closed” sign to be removed from Garfield Cross Road in Hyde Park, since it was not closed.
Oct. 29 at 6:43 p.m., a driver said someone threw something at her car as she drove through Wolcott.
Oct. 30 at 11:31 a.m., deputies assisted as Vermont State Police took a woman into custody after she was accused of burglarizing a Cambridge church and laundromat.
Oct. 30 at 3:41 p.m., a driver, distracted by a deer up ahead, drove off the side of Cricket Hill Road and into a ditch. Nobody, two-legged or four, was injured.
Oct. 31 at 9:03 a.m., uniformed deputies watched over costumed kids marching through the streets of Johnson as part of the elementary school Halloween parade.
Oct. 31 at 12:22 p.m., deputies responded to a dispute on St. John’s Knoll in Johnson.
Oct. 31 at 1:32 p.m., deputies helped keep more ghoulish fun safe during Hyde Park Elementary School’s annual ghost walk.
Oct. 31 at 2:13 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lower Main Street West in Johnson.
Oct. 31 at 2:15 p.m., deputies assisted EMS with a person having a seizure in Hyde Park.
Oct. 31 at 7:08 p.m., Richard Fifield, 60, of Barre, was arrested for first degree domestic assault, after an incident on Jones Road in Hyde Park, and was later transported to jail in St. Johnsbury.
Nov. 1 at 1:57 p.m., a Johnson resident told police her daughter received threatening text messages.
Nov. 1 at 3:11 p.m., after pulling over a car without proper registration on Main Street in Johnson, a deputy arrested Sarah Griggs, 41, of Johnson, for driving under the influence of drugs.
Nov. 1 at 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to an overdose on Park Street in Johnson. Using Narcan, they were able to revive the man.
Nov. 1 at 7:21 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute on Reen Dr. in Hyde Park.
Nov. 1 at 9:56 p.m., someone from the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson reported a squatter.
Nov. 1 at 10:45 p.m., Douglas Stokowski, 44, of Johnson, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 2 at 3:32 a.m., a Johnson resident tried to overdose on drugs, but police intervened.
Nov. 2 at 3:59 p.m., deputies assisted with a mental health incident in Johnson.
Nov. 2 at 5:22 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone crashed into their mailbox.
Nov. 2 at 10:50 p.m., Stowe police asked for new K9 officer Edo to help with a traffic stop.
Nov. 3 at 12:13 a.m., Edo sniffed a seized container for narcotics.
Nov. 3 at 8:50 a.m., deputies mediated an ongoing property dispute in Hyde Park.
Nov. 3 at 3:18 p.m., a truck lost something from the back that wasn’t secured well enough, and the object hit and damaged the car behind it. No one was injured.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
