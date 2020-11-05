Total reported incidents: 114
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets, 1; warnings, 5
Oct. 23 at 1:45 p.m., police cited Jay Orost, 59, of Johnson into court for violating an abuse prevention order after he allegedly sent out a letter to someone he had been prohibited to contact. Orost has been in jail since October 2017 after being accused of committing numerous sex crimes.
Oct. 23 at 2:49 p.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in evaluating children in a Johnson trailer park.
Oct. 23 at 5:04 p.m., deputies assisted Northern EMS with a woman who had reportedly overdosed on drugs on Main Street in Johnson.
Oct. 23 at 7:50 p.m., a Subaru Forester drove off the side of Route 15 in Hyde Park, witnessed by a deputy parked nearby monitoring traffic. No one was injured.
Oct. 23 at 9:04 p.m., a Johnson man thinks trespassers were messing with things on his porch, and is worried about anyone being home alone if there are people snooping around.
Oct. 24 at 6:19 p.m., a Johnson woman said she hears gunshots every night coming from the Wilson Road gravel pit.
Oct. 24 at 8:25 p.m., 9:14 p.m., a deer struck by a car on Route 15 in Wolcott appeared to have either run away or otherwise been removed from the road by the time police reported to the scene.
Oct. 24 at 9:41 p.m., a man allegedly stood outside a Johnson mobile home, telling someone inside he was carrying a gun.
Oct. 25 at 8:53 p.m., a Johnson woman said a man who had been issued a restraining order was posting photos of the order on Facebook and calling her names.
Oct. 25 at 11:45 a.m., a tractor trailer truck seemed to have gotten caught in power lines on Battle Row, but managed to get loose without help or damage.
Oct. 25 at 11:47 a.m., someone was placing unwanted items in a mailbox on Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park.
Oct. 25 at 12:27 a.m., a man said he lost his wallet in Johnson. It is black with a skull on it.
Oct. 25 at 11:15 p.m., a Wolcott woman, June Leaman, died at her Route 15 home at age 88. Nothing suspicious was reported about her death.
Oct. 27 at 3:24 a.m., deputies lent a hand as Hardwick police arrested a man who had allegedly crashed a vehicle into a structure at All Metals Recycling on Route 15.
Oct. 28 at 2:28 a.m., a Johnson man, Raymond Burns, 82, died at his home on Route 100C. Nothing seemed suspicious about the death.
Oct. 28 at 8:55 p.m., a Johnson woman was worried her granddaughter was making poor choices and hanging out with the wrong crowd.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
