Total reported incidents:
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 3
Warnings: 7
Oct. 22 at 7:28 a.m., per usual, the deputies made their rounds to different elementary schools throughout the week to stand by during drop-off time. This one was in Johnson, although Hyde Park and Wolcott got the blue light special at various times.
Oct. 22 at 7:47 a.m., deputies investigated a possible retail theft at the Johnson Maplefields. No further information was given.
Oct. 22 at 10:36 a.m., a Wolcott resident thought someone was trespassing on their land, but it was someone who had permission to be there.
Oct. 22 at 2:01 p.m., a male was reported to be camping in Johnson’s Old Mill Park, but police did not find the person.
Oct. 22 at 3:44 p.m., no one was hurt in a two-car crash on Town Hill Road in Wolcott, and the vehicles were able to be driven away.
Oct. 22 at 5:35 p.m., also in Wolcott, a car drove onto someone’s lawn to avoid a crash near the corner of School Street and Flat Iron Road.
Oct. 23 at 12:20 a.m., a deputy called a Hyde Park resident whose car was found in a field out of state. The owner knew where the car was and was working in the area.
Oct. 23 at 7:08 a.m., the burglary alarm at Lamoille Valley Chevrolet, located on Route 15 between the roundabouts in Hyde Park and Morrisville, was inadvertently tripped by an employee opening for the day.
Oct. 23 at 1:43 p.m., a person who allegedly stole another person’s debit card and used it to buy chewing tobacco and make cash withdrawals from an ATM in Johnson was given a talking to by deputies who told him to return the money immediately. He had not been cited for a crime as of press deadline.
Oct. 23 at 2:42 p.m., deputies tried to stop a dark-colored hatchback that was excessively speeding on Route 100 in Hyde Park but stopped pursuit due to dangerous speeds, last seeing them head down Battle Row Road. Police are seeking information from the public about the vehicle.
Oct. 23 at 6:25 p.m., an intoxicated man in Johnson was given a ride back home courtesy of a cop cruiser.
Oct. 23 at 7:06 p.m., in Hyde Park, a Center Road resident complained that a neighbor shot off some fireworks.
Oct. 23 at 7:46 p.m., a Johnson resident asked police to look for a juvenile female who the caller said couldn’t stay at her home, saying the girl and a sick 4-month-old infant left the home on foot and were not dressed appropriately for the weather. After a lengthy search of all the roads in the area, deputies were notified the girl and baby had found a safe place.
Oct. 24 at 1:50 a.m., following a traffic stop on Route 15, deputies cited Tawnya L. Kennison, 39, listed as transient, back into court. Kennison was wanted on an active arrest warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing.
Oct. 24 at 11:25 a.m., a Johnson village resident said some her personal belongings were missing from a common area in her apartment building.
Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m., a deputy gave a man walking along Route 15 in Hyde Park a lift to Morrisville.
Oct. 24 at 5:28 p.m., a Hyde Park village resident told a deputy patrolling on foot that a chipmunk had stolen a pumpkin he had on display on his front porch. The deputy asked whether it was a big chipmunk or a tiny pumpkin and the man said it was the latter. The matter is under investigation.
Oct. 25 at 7:05 a.m., deputies responded to Fitch Hill Road in Hyde Park, where a driver had backed into a ditch trying to back into his driveway. The vehicle was not damaged, and a tow truck pulled it out of the ditch.
Oct. 25 at 10:39 a.m., a tenant suddenly left a rental unit on Center Road in Hyde Park. Police are investigating.
Oct. 25 at 5:26 p.m., deputies pulled over a car on Main Street in Hyde Park and, during the traffic stop, found drugs in the car. Alec J. Ray, 38, of Meridan, Conn., was arrested on suspicion of felony-level cocaine trafficking and heroin possession charges and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Oct. 25 at 5:32 p.m., kids were reportedly throwing rocks at the windows of an abandoned house at the corner of School Street and Route 100C in Johnson but had skedaddled before deputies arrived.
Oct. 26 at 7:19 a.m., a truck in a ditch appears to have gotten there after it had been parked across the road from its owner’s home on Garfield Road in Hyde Park and slipped out of gear and rolled down the driveway, into the ditch. It was undamaged and extricated by the owner.
Oct. 26 at 12:27 p.m., a Johnson resident reported issues with people sending them Facebook messages.
Oct. 26 at 1:23 p.m., someone reported a break-in the night before at Johnson Elementary School, with a laptop, two iPads, a cellphone and two wireless Bluetooth speakers stolen. Later that day, deputies arrested Cameron Russin, 18, of Johnson, for burglary and possession of stolen property after he was seen with some of the stolen items.
Oct. 26 at 1:34 p.m., someone defaced a bridge on Jones Road in Wolcott.
Oct. 26 at 2:11 p.m., deputies conducted a welfare check-in on a Johnson resident and his two cows. Everyone, 10 legs in all, was fine.
Oct. 26 at 3:42 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported seeing a hunter, believed to be intoxicated, driving in the area.
Oct. 27 at 11:57 a.m., a Johnson resident on St. John’s Street claimed a neighbor intentionally gave her a flat tire, but deputies found no proof to support the claim.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
