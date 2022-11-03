Total reported incidents: 152
Arrests: 13
Traffic tickets: 15
Warnings: 23
Fingerprints: 31
Directed patrols: 20
Special overtime calls: 11
A teenager at Lamoille Union High School was cited for disorderly conduct, after an Oct. 17 incident at the school.
A pre-teen at Lamoille was cited for unlawful mischief, after an Oct. 19 incident at the school.
Hailey Mae Dixon, 29, of Hartford, was arrested for retail theft, following an investigation into an incident at the Johnson Jolley.
Oct. 21 at 2:28 a.m., deputies were asked to assist emergency medical services after a woman jumped out of an ambulance in Johnson.
Oct. 21 at 6:42 a.m., no humans were injured when a car hit a deer on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Oct. 21 at 8:48 a.m., the school resource officer helped locate a runaway Lamoille Union student.
Oct. 21 at 1:49 p.m., the same officer took a report of a Lamoille student sending nude photos of a fellow student to other schoolmates.
Oct. 21 at 10:54 p.m., a deputy did an on-duty walkabout on the Northern Vermont University campus.
Oct. 21 at 11:56 p.m., Kelly M. Anderson, 43, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense, following a traffic stop on Railroad Street in Johnson. Anderson was also cited for refusing a sobriety test.
Oct. 22 at 7:19 a.m., another deer met its end versus a vehicle in Hyde Park, this one on Route 15 near the Johnson town line.
Oct. 22 at 10:52 a.m., a deputy checked on the well-being of a Railroad Street resident and did not report anything amiss.
Oct. 22 at 3:35 p.m., following a traffic stop on Depot Street in Hyde Park, Jesse Perry, 60, of Johnson, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Oct. 22 at 5:19 p.m., Nicholas E. Bartlett, 43, of Johnson, was also arrested on an active warrant.
Oct. 22 at 7:03 p.m., Alexander Lewis Maldonado, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested on two active warrants, on Longmore Hill Road in Hyde Park.
Oct. 22 at 8:08 p.m., Taylor F. Machia, 40, of Hyde Park, was the fourth person in five hours arrested on a warrant.
Oct. 23 at 10:31 a.m., deputies assisted Burlington police in looking for a Johnson resident.
Oct. 23 at 4:43 p.m., someone complained about an all-terrain vehicle driving along Railroad Street.
Oct. 23 at 8:11 p.m., a deputy assisted an intoxicated female who was laying half in the water in Elmore.
Oct. 24 at 9 a.m., Laraway School staff asked for help dealing with a juvenile.
Oct. 24 at 11:51 a.m., again, the school resource officer helped find a runaway Lamoille Union student and return him safely home.
Oct. 24 at 1:25 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a Johnson resident, and all was well.
Oct. 24 at 2:57 p.m., a daughter allegedly stole her mother’s purse. Police are investigating.
Oct. 24 at 3:21 p.m., the school resource officer escorted two male juveniles home after school.
Oct. 24 at 3:32 p.m., the same officer took a report of bullying and altercations at Johnson Elementary School.
Oct. 24 at 7:41 p.m., a deputy investigated a possible theft in Johnson.
Oct. 24 at 8:48 p.m., a bear that was hit by a car on Route 15 in Wolcott didn’t stick around, so it’s uncertain how it fared. The humans were not hurt.
Oct. 25 at 3:48 a.m., Matthew S. Hayden, 35, of Hardwick, was arrested for excessive speed after a traffic stop on Route 15 in Wolcott, just east of the North Wolcott Road. A deputy clocked Hayden going 83 in a 50-mph zone.
Oct. 25 at 8:03 a.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley suspects two people of shoplifting.
Oct. 25 at 10:21 a.m., the same Jolley reported a woman stole a pair of sunglasses.
Oct. 25 at 12:06 p.m., the school resource officer spoke to Johnson Elementary kids about community policing.
Oct. 25 at 5:12 p.m., a deputy investigated threats against a family in Hyde Park.
Oct. 25 at 5:41 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported being targeted by an internet scam.
Oct. 25 at 6:54 p.m., Jessica D. Stewart, 37, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Oct. 25 at 10:54 p.m., following a traffic stop on Route 100 in Hyde Park, Michael P. Jones, Jr., 31, of Eden, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
Oct. 25 at 1:52 p.m., Jesse Perry, 60, of Johnson, was arrested for retail theft and violating conditions of a restricted driver’s license, following an incident at the Johnson Maplefields.
Oct. 25 at 4:10 p.m., a Johnson resident asked police for help with a potential domestic violence issue.
Oct. 27 at 12:58 a.m., first responders were able to revive a person who overdosed on Park Street in Johnson.
Oct. 27 at 7:43 a.m., a deputy had to dispatch a deer that had hit by a car near Vermont Flannel Company on route 15.
Oct. 27 at 2:17 p.m., someone found a license plate on Longmore Hill and turned over to the sheriff’s department.
Oct. 27 at 7:06 p.m., a runaway juvenile was found on Eden Street in Hyde Park.
Oct. 27 at 9:26 p.m., the deer population continued to dwindle ahead of hunting season, as a truck crashed into one on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Oct. 27 at 11:22 p.m., Michael P. Jones was arrested for DLS for the second time in less than a week.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
