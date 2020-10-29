Total reported incidents, including fingerprinting services: 85
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets, 8; warnings, 8
Oct. 16 at 2:57 p.m., a Wolcott resident said she found a bunch of tires on her lawn and asked for deputy to come over and check the tires for fingerprints.
Oct. 16 at 7:28 p.m., another Wolcott resident told police several young boys were banging on her house windows as they walked by.
Oct. 16 at 11:37 p.m., three college students were seen smoking pot in a car parked near the covered bridge on School Street in Johnson.
Oct. 17 at 3:43 a.m., on a rainy and foggy early morning, a paper delivery driver took the corner of Mead and Centerville roads in Hyde Park a little early and ended up in the ditch. He wasn’t injured and the vehicle wasn’t damaged enough that he couldn’t drive it away, with a little help from a tow truck.
Oct. 17 at 11:13 a.m., a culvert on Garfield Road in Hyde Park appeared to have collapsed, and a sinkhole appeared in the road.
Oct. 18 at 5:32 a.m., police helped Vermont Fish and Wildlife wardens look for a vehicle involved in a chase after the driver allegedly broke hunting or fishing laws on Wilson Road in Johnson.
Oct. 18 at 10:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue crews went to a Hyde Park home after unsuccessful attempts to reach the elderly cancer patient who lived here. Once the fire department gained entry, they discovered the woman had been sleeping through the hubbub.
Oct. 18 at 11:48 a.m., a Johnson man alleged his vehicle was stolen and was involved in a high-speed chase.
Oct. 19 at 11:41 p.m., police checked out River Road in Johnson for signs of suspicious activity, finding nothing amiss. Cars have been set on fire there earlier this year, and police are being vigilant.
Oct. 20 at 2:19 a.m., police patrolled Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott, but were not required to pull anyone over.
Oct. 21 at 3:50 p.m., police arrested Patryk Boivin, 19, of Johnson, for driving after criminal license suspension after pulling him over on Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
Oct. 21 at 4:02 p.m., the ReSource store in Hyde Park reported someone making a disturbance.
Oct. 21 at 9:18 a.m., several game cameras were taken from a Johnson property and returned later with the memory cards removed.
Oct. 21 at 9:52 a.m., no one was injured in single car crash on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Oct. 21 at 11:09 a.m., police spoke with a Johnson woman who was having trouble getting her 8-year-old to go to school.
Oct. 21 at 12:19 p.m., a suspicious-seeming person hanging around the North Wolcott store was waiting for a ride to Hardwick after walking there from Morrisville.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
